The Santa Fe school board Wednesday approved a nearly $315 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024 that covers at least 74% of all employees' health insurance costs — a relief to many teachers who had feared the board might embrace an earlier cost-cutting proposal to increase the share of premiums for those at higher income levels.
The balanced budget, approved ahead of a May 30 deadline to submit the document to the state Public Education Department, also covers 6% salary increases for all employees except the superintendent and $25,000 minimum salaries for educational assistants — both measures mandated by the Legislature this year.
Early in the budget process, officials warned of a possible $9 million shortfall, due in large part to a declining student population that will lead to a drop in state revenues divvied through a complex enrollment-based formula. The projected gap had narrowed to about $1.9 million in late April.
Chief Financial Officer Robert Martinez told the board the budget is a starting point for the "continuous process" of determining the district's revenues and expenditures for the year. He noted the budget for the current fiscal year has increased from an initially approved $301 million to more than $400 million after the district received additional grants and other revenue.
During a public comment period at Wednesday's meeting, several teachers expressed concerns about a proposal that called for a tiered insurance coverage model, in which higher-paid workers would pay a higher percentage of their premiums as a way to cover the shortfall. Many said the move would devalue teachers' contributions and worsen teacher shortages.
In an interview ahead of the final budget proposal, Wood Gormley Elementary School music teacher Kevin Darrow said: “Balancing the budget on the backs of teachers’ health care just does not seem like the right way to go. I can’t imagine the school board is going to do that.”
Martinez and board members assured teachers the district would not balance the budget by increasing educators' insurance costs.
Martinez noted the district's share of insurance premiums will increase to 80% for educators making less than $50,000 per year, consistent with new statutory requirements.
“I just want to get it out there that we are covering [insurance premium costs] 74/26," board Vice President Sascha Anderson said. "I just want to make sure that’s super, super, super clear to all of our educators that we are, in fact, maintaining that for the next year.”
Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez issued a news release after the board's approval of the budget. “In the past week, with the state providing its workup of district funding for next year and employees solidifying their decisions regarding retiring or renewing their contracts, the financial pieces fell into place to balance the budget,” he said.
Some of the pieces that allowed the district to balance its budget over the past week include shifting some costs from the operations budget to grant spending and filling 35 positions expected to be empty at the end of the school year by reassigning existing teachers. The expected vacancies increased from 23 anticipated last month, with a budget effect of about $1 million.
“We’ve come a long way. I really appreciate all the hard work that everyone has done. I know there have been hours and hours and hours on this,” board member Kate Noble said.
Though ongoing collective bargaining efforts prohibited union leaders from commenting on specific aspects of educator benefits, Grace Mayer, president of National Education Association-Santa Fe and an art teacher at Milagro Middle School, said the district's decision not to increase the portion of insurance premiums paid by employees is the latest in a seven- or eight-year history of Santa Fe Public Schools largely swallowing rising employee insurance costs.
“I feel like our district is really thinking to the health and well-being of our staff and our students and our community. ... Trust me, I’m in the same boat you’re all in,” Mayer said.