The Santa Fe school board Wednesday approved a nearly $315 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024 that covers at least 74% of all employees' health insurance costs — a relief to many teachers who had feared the board might embrace an earlier cost-cutting proposal to increase the share of premiums for those at higher income levels.

The balanced budget, approved ahead of a May 30 deadline to submit the document to the state Public Education Department, also covers 6% salary increases for all employees except the superintendent and $25,000 minimum salaries for educational assistants — both measures mandated by the Legislature this year.

Early in the budget process, officials warned of a possible $9 million shortfall, due in large part to a declining student population that will lead to a drop in state revenues divvied through a complex enrollment-based formula. The projected gap had narrowed to about $1.9 million in late April.

