A discussion about possible school closures inspired members of the Acequia Madre, E.J. Martinez and Nava elementary school communities to publicly plead their case to keep their schools open at a Tuesday night meeting of the Santa Fe school board.
While the board didn’t reach any conclusions, declining enrollment, aging facilities and a geographically uneven distribution of school-age children in the district mean the question of school closures is set to linger for Santa Fe Public Schools.
Board member Steven Carrillo, who has a challenger in his November reelection bid, proposed a motion to take the idea of closing the three elementary schools unconditionally “off the table.”
After Carrillo admitted a future board could overturn that pledge, the motion failed on a 2-2 vote, with board member Rudy Garcia absent.
Board President Kate Noble, who voted in favor of the motion to end discussion on closure of the three schools, commented, “I am committed to listening. I just don’t believe that we can jump to a presupposed conclusion. I don’t accept the premise that because the solution to financial issues has always been closing schools that it has to be closing schools.”
Among the 10 community members who spoke at the meeting was an Acequia Madre Elementary parent who pointed to the benefits of an inclusive school “without cliques.”
Two fourth graders from Nava Elementary asked the board not to close their school because its test scores are improving and, “We love our school.”
An E.J. Martinez Elementary parent asked board members to “step up and be there” beyond election time.
Carrillo drew applause when he proposed ending community anxiety by pledging not to close schools.
Board member Maureen Cashmon, who is not running for reelection, said she had heard it all before.
“I know you love your small schools, and I would love to give every kid a small school,” Cashmon said. “But I will always vote in favor of giving our kids the best education we can afford, and we can’t do it all.”
According to state data, enrollment at Santa Fe Public Schools has decreased by more than 1,000 students in the past five years.
District data shows east-side elementary schools Atalaya, Carlos Gilbert, Acequia Madre and Wood Gormley have the smallest neighborhood enrollment in the district. Less than a third of students at those schools qualify for free and reduced-price lunch, a federal measure of poverty, compared to three-quarters of the district’s overall population.
At those four schools, as well as Nava Elementary, at least 43 percent of students are transfers from another school zone. The district doesn’t provide transportation for those transfers, which Cashmon cited as a barrier for low-income and working families.
Parents and Carrillo’s opponent for the District 1 board seat, Carmen Gonzales, spoke about the importance of maintaining neighborhood schools, with parents pushing back on the idea of closing east-side schools and busing students to schools with larger local populations.
“Imagine taking your kid to a 1,000-kid school when they’ve only been in a small day care being watched over by friends and family,” said Rachel Kleinfeld, who identified herself as a parent of a prekindergarten student. “It’s terrifying.”
Only the district’s high schools have more than 1,000 students.
Noble, who proposed creating a community task force, and Carrillo voiced support for rezoning and altering bus routes. Cashmon called those prospects inequitable.
“It’s an equity issue within this district. We have a tale of two cities,” Cashmon said. “For anyone that says ‘no,’ come look at the south and west sides of the district.”
She added, “We have been thoughtful. We have looked at the issues. Maybe if we slow it down, this board never needs to make a decision on a very tough issue we have been elected to look at.”
The school board will not hold another regular meeting until Nov. 6, a day after voters decide the future of the board seats now held by Cashmon and Carrillo.
