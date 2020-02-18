The Santa Fe school board will likely decide next month whether to approve a $250,000 study that would look at the district’s equity gap.
Board members were generally supportive of the plan, which Superintendent Veronica García presented Tuesday. But they decided to wait until their March 26 meeting to vote on the proposal.
Board President Kate Noble said the plan would be a way to get the city, county and the district to remake public education and shake up the current path.
“I simply cannot accept the slow strangulation of public education,” Noble said.
After a failed vote last year to close three elementary schools, the board asked García to examine inequality, zoning policies, aging facilities and declining enrollment in the district.
Under the plan, García is requesting $250,000 for a 10-month study. That cost includes $100,000 to hire a project manager from outside the district, $95,000 for contract workers such as data experts and the creation of a 14-member committee to make recommendations by January 2021.
García said she’s looking for a local hire for the project manager position, but also someone outside the district for objectivity.
“We’re looking for someone who has experience managing large-scale projects in the state of New Mexico,” she said. “A candidate able to manage large data sets and to oversee a robust community engagement process.”
García said the board must approve the budget for the plan before she can hire a project manager.
She asked the board to make commitments to the process and to clarify what the project will measure to reassure parents and other stakeholders of the board’s transparency.
Board member Rudy Garcia asked for a breakdown of the budget, noting that a quarter of a million dollars is a big ask.
“The project manager will have to determine what they need,” the superintendent said, later adding: “I can’t really tell you today this is exactly how it will be spent.”
The board on Tuesday unanimously approved an amendment to its definition of equity, adding sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.
The board’s statement now reads: “We recognize that based on factors including but not limited to disability, race, ethnicity, and socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, students are deprived of equitable educational opportunities.”
