Larry Chavez's pay as the next superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools is going up.
The Santa Fe Board of Education voted unanimously during its finance subcommittee meeting Thursday to increase Chavez's salary to $175,000 when he takes over as the district superintendent July 1. Chavez, the district's associate superintendent for athletics/activities and school support, was selected over five other finalists for the position, including three members of outgoing Superintendent Veronica García's administrative staff.
The board announced Saturday that Chavez's salary would be $150,000, but reconvened in executive session Thursday to discuss his salary and made the adjustment. Chavez's one-year contract will be for the 2021-22 school year.
Board President Kate Noble said the change was made once members had a better understanding of comparable superintendent salaries for a school district Santa Fe's size. García earned $180,000 in her first year with the district in 2016-17.
"As a flagship district in a high-cost area and a competitive superintendent market, the board has agreed it needs to be more in line with the pay in other districts," Noble said.
Oh my God, will you please apply that same logic to your first-year teachers. It’s incredibly difficult to live decently in Santa Fe for the net 2 grand you get.
