The Santa Fe school board began discussions Thursday on the district’s budget for 2024, which will see costs rise for salaries and benefits, as well as utility expenses, while revenue remains unclear.
The student population at Santa Fe Public Schools has declined, which could mean a loss in state revenue despite a 13% increase in the “unit value” for the complex formula used to calculate per-student funding.
Board members heard an overview of expected changes to the spending plan for the next fiscal year caused by newly enacted legislation, changes in federal funding and adjustments in New Mexico Public Education Department policies. However, the meeting offered a less-than-complete picture of the district’s proposed operating budget, including an estimate of overall spending.
The approved budget for the current year was about $301 million, which didn’t include various grants that arrived later in the year.
“I have truly had bad dreams about our budget,” board member Kate Noble said. “We have a pretty good list here of factors impacting the budget, but we don’t have the forest; we only have the trees.”
The forest, district officials said, is coming soon.
The board will continue budget discussions in several upcoming meetings before approving a final spending plan next month, ahead of the Public Education Department’s deadline of May 30.
This legislative session was a banner year for education bills — and the bills that are now law will affect the district’s budget for fiscal year 2024, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said.
The Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved a 6% across-the-board raise for all educators and increased minimum salaries for educational assistants.
The salary changes are estimated to cost the district an additional $6.5 million, said Robert Martinez II, the district’s chief financial officer.
Martinez said the district also anticipates a $1.1 million increase in its utility expenses — which amounts to nearly a third of its current costs — as well as a 1% increase in retirement board costs and a 7% increase in employer benefits.
Legislation approved during this year’s session is expected to produce revenue for the district, too.
House Bill 2, the state’s budget bill, includes a deluge of funding for education; hundreds of millions of state dollars will be filtering through the Public Education Department to districts to support initiatives ranging from extended learning time to career-technical education, behavioral health and new instructional materials.
The process for getting in line for that money remains murky as state officials determine ways to divide it up, Chavez said.
“As we’re talking about all this funding, there’s not a lot of clarity right now as to how to access it, the forms available or even the applications. … We’re trying to advocate to really be at the front of the line,” he said.
The Public Education Department also has established a new base unit value — used to determine the state funding per student, which is altered to reflect a student’s grade level, learning needs, participation in certain programs and other variables.
The unit value for fiscal year 2024 will be $6,241.67, Martinez said, an increase of more than $700 per student, or 13%, over fiscal year 2023.
But Santa Fe Public Schools’ shrinking size also means a decrease in state revenue.
Additionally, the district’s budget for the next fiscal year must account for ebbs and flows from federal funding sources.
While Title I funding — which provides federal dollars to 21 schools in the district serving high numbers of low-income families — likely will remain consistent, Martinez noted the last of the federal government’s COVID-19 relief funding for schools will dry up in September 2024.
The district has used this relief money to support a variety of programs, including implementing standards-based grading; bolstering college, career and internship opportunities; revamping attendance programs; creating outdoor learning spaces; and offering summer and after-school programs.
Chavez said he’s hopeful state funds will help fill the gap after the COVID-19 relief funding disappears.
HB 2 includes a $20 million appropriation for summer enrichment and after-school programs to assist in this process.
Martinez said future meetings on the district’s budget would include site-by-site breakdowns of expectations.
The next board discussion on the fiscal year 2024 budget is scheduled during study session at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“I really hope that we can start seeing the big picture — seeing the forest, seeing where we’re going, seeing where we are with the district,” Noble said. “This is a lot of impacts. It was a big session; there are often a lot of changes.”