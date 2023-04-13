The Santa Fe school board began discussions Thursday on the district’s budget for 2024, which will see costs rise for salaries and benefits, as well as utility expenses, while revenue remains unclear.

The student population at Santa Fe Public Schools has declined, which could mean a loss in state revenue despite a 13% increase in the “unit value” for the complex formula used to calculate per-student funding.

Board members heard an overview of expected changes to the spending plan for the next fiscal year caused by newly enacted legislation, changes in federal funding and adjustments in New Mexico Public Education Department policies. However, the meeting offered a less-than-complete picture of the district’s proposed operating budget, including an estimate of overall spending.

