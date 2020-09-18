The Santa Fe school board unanimously approved an agreement Thursday for a 1 percent pay raise for teachers, retroactive to July 1.
Teachers were to receive a 4 percent hike, but state lawmakers cut that figure to 1 percent during a special legislative session in June to account for a budget shortfall caused by plummeting oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
The agreement approved Thursday raises the district’s minimum wage from $13 to $14 an hour, and Santa Fe Public Schools also will cover an increase in the cost of health benefits for employees.
Grace Mayer, president of National Education Association-Santa Fe, the union that represents most teachers in the district, was hopeful that educators could get a bigger pay hike next year if the state’s economic outlook improved.
“We do believe the increase to $14 an hour for our staff is the right direction for our district, that we need to continually try to get to a living wage for all of our educational employees,” Mayer said.
The school district is still negotiating raises with the Santa Fe Federation of School Employees, which represents custodians and maintenance workers.
