Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez has high hopes for Santa Fe Public Schools.

“We want to be the best district in the state. We want to be regarded throughout the nation. And until we get to that point, we’re not going to be satisfied,” he said.

Challenges — such as consistently low student proficiency rates, staffing and retention difficulties, and continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — linger for the district and Chavez, who stepped into the job in 2021 and faces an annual school board evaluation Jan. 28.

