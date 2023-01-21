Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez has high hopes for Santa Fe Public Schools.
“We want to be the best district in the state. We want to be regarded throughout the nation. And until we get to that point, we’re not going to be satisfied,” he said.
Challenges — such as consistently low student proficiency rates, staffing and retention difficulties, and continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — linger for the district and Chavez, who stepped into the job in 2021 and faces an annual school board evaluation Jan. 28.
Chavez, 45, who hopes to extend his tenure as superintendent, thinks improvements are possible through persistent implementation of programs he’s introduced supporting both students and staff.
“I think it’s possible. If it wasn’t possible, I would not be implementing or initiating any type of change or new programs,” he said.
The school board so far seems satisfied with Chavez’ performance and poised to extend his contract.
When he was hired in 2021, the board initially offered him a one-year contract at $150,000, later raised to $175,000 but still lower than the starting pay for his predecessor, Veronica García, when her second stint in the position began in 2016. García’s initial contract was for $180,000. Her final contract, approved in July 2020, was for more than $195,000.
Chavez’ evaluation in January 2022 went well, and the board extended his contract through the 2023-24 school year.
“Superintendent Chavez is a great leader for our district,” newly elected board President Sarah Boses said.
One of the superintendent’s biggest challenges has been addressing steep learning losses stemming from more than two years of pandemic-related disruptions in education. Less than a quarter of public school students in Santa Fe are proficient in math, and only about a third are proficient in reading, according to data from spring 2022 assessments. The numbers are similar to statewide rates.
While those numbers also were consistent with or, in some cases, better than pre-pandemic achievement scores, the state Public Education Department has said the different sets of data can’t be compared due to a change in the exams last year and changes to evaluation measures.
Chavez’ primary answer to low proficiency rates is standards-based grading, an initiative now in place at 13 schools. The remaining schools will join later this year.
Standards-based grading is designed to ensure each student has a clear understanding of how to improve through instruction tied to top-priority standards at each grade level and speedy feedback from their teacher, Chavez said. Students will be graded on their understanding of key concepts — which they can demonstrate and repeat in the classroom — rather than on behavior at school.
“It really provides transparency for staff, students and families to understand the expectations of each and every student at their grade level,” he said.
Chavez anticipates standards-based grading — and the clear expectations, grade level-appropriate instruction and teacher feedback it’s meant to bring — will improve achievement.
Standards-based grading is also the district’s answer to the 2018 court ruling in Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico that found the state had failed to provide a sufficient education to low-income, special education and Native American students and English language learners. By maintaining consistent standards and grading practices across the district, Chavez said the new policy should limit the inequities the lawsuit identified.
Boosting student proficiency requires combating another challenge for Santa Fe Public Schools: staffing vacancies.
With a persistent teacher shortage across the United States, Chavez said it’s no secret the local district struggles to keep classrooms filled with qualified educators. The district’s recruitment website last week listed 196 open positions, including more than 70 vacancies for certified teachers.
The shortage also extends to behind-the-scenes school support staff, from bus drivers to school nutrition workers, secretaries and custodians, the superintendent said.
Hiring and keeping quality staff and leaders can lead to better student outcomes, Chavez said.
“When we’re talking about better student outcomes … it really does start with the classroom. So, again, it has to be our mission to fill all of our vacancies so every one of our students has a teacher in front of them,” Chavez said.
Santa Fe Public Schools used federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for prospective or current teachers to become certified to teach English to speakers of other languages, Chavez said, which helped increase the pool of qualified teachers in Santa Fe and alleviated some of the district’s staffing challenges.
The district also tried to help employees facing financial stresses. It unveiled a new child care facility for employees and is now exploring options for affordable employee housing.
The school board supported these efforts, too, Boses said, by passing a 7% cost-of-living raise for salaried employees and absorbing increases in staff health insurance premiums.
Whether these efforts will be enough to shrink the district’s vacancies to zero — as Chavez hopes — remains unclear.
“There’s going to be road bumps in our path, but again they’re only bumps in the road,” Chavez said. “We see a long-term vision as far as better student outcomes, a better place for employees to work. We want Santa Fe Public Schools to be a destination not only for employees but for families.”
COVID-19 has not disappeared from Santa Fe classrooms. The district continues to monitor COVID cases, as well as cases of respiratory syncytial virus and flu that have hit local schools this year.
Chavez said the district plans to continue in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. However, he left open the possibility of returning to hybrid or online learning on a site-by-site basis if COVID-19 cases increase dramatically.
“We want to be in person,” he said. “We know our students learn best in person. We’re not set in our ways by saying we’re going to continue with in-person learning throughout the entire second semester. We’re going to be understanding; we’re going to be flexible.”
While Chavez sees his upcoming evaluation as a time to reflect on progress, he hopes the result is a longer-term tenure.
“As I mentioned when I first got hired, I’m not looking to leave, so any type of extension is welcome. I do want to retire from Santa Fe Public Schools,” Chavez said. “So long as I’m doing my job and the board of education agrees, I want to continue to be superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools.”
If You Go What: The Santa Fe school board will convene in an executive session to evaluate Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez’s job performance and discuss his contract. Chavez said the programs he’s implemented so far — including initiatives to boost student achievement and staff hiring retention — will help local schools improve, despite ongoing challenges related to student test scores, staffing and COVID-19. When: 10 a.m. Jan. 28. Where: The meeting will be held live at the district’s administration building. Learn more: More information about the meeting is available at sfps.info.