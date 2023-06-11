An unusual guest joined Santa Fe High School’s graduation ceremony May 26: a robot.

The four-wheeled machine, with a head-like appendage and a white “body” partially wrapped in the yellow and red of the New Mexico flag, circled the field as graduates’ families and friends took their seats at the school’s Ivan Head Stadium.

Brian Rodriguez, Santa Fe High School’s safety supervisor, described the robot as a cross between an all-terrain vehicle and Johnny 5 from the 1986 film Short Circuit.

