An unusual guest joined Santa Fe High School’s graduation ceremony May 26: a robot.
The four-wheeled machine, with a head-like appendage and a white “body” partially wrapped in the yellow and red of the New Mexico flag, circled the field as graduates’ families and friends took their seats at the school’s Ivan Head Stadium.
Brian Rodriguez, Santa Fe High School’s safety supervisor, described the robot as a cross between an all-terrain vehicle and Johnny 5 from the 1986 film Short Circuit.
As it orbited the field, the robot’s many cameras peered out at the crowd.
The robot, which the school will try out in a 60-day trial starting this summer, is the latest in Santa Fe Public Schools’ efforts to maintain safe school grounds.
“In law enforcement, we used to refer to it as target hardening. If it’s too hard to attack a particular target, the criminal element — the person who’s bad — will look for a softer target instead of us. They’ll bypass us. And hopefully that’s what we continue to create,” said Mario Salbidrez, executive director of school security at Santa Fe Public Schools and former deputy chief at the Santa Fe Police Department.
Every school year, incidents at Santa Fe schools spark hundreds of calls to law enforcement. Data provided by the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center for the past academic year — spanning from the beginning of August to May 12 — showed city and county public safety departments received 1,718 calls for service with 1,594 calls resulting in a tangible response.
Glenda Ortiz, who serves as the dispatch center’s quality assurance specialist, said the 124 calls which did not result in any responses were likely due to schools in the process of requesting help ultimately canceling their requests.
The purpose of these calls ranges from routine traffic stops to drug violations and reports of weapons on school grounds.
Just over 200 emergency calls stemmed from Santa Fe High from August 2022 to May 2023, with law enforcement and firefighters responding to 195 of them.
In addition to background checks on staff and volunteers, the district has implemented a kind of mini-background check on visitors, too, to mitigate the possibility of sexual violence on campus.
For the past five years or so, all visitors to Santa Fe Public Schools have been required to check-in at the main office, scanning government-issued IDs in the process. The scan, Salbidrez said, alerts security if the visitor is a registered sex offender. That doesn’t mean all registered sex offenders will necessarily be kicked off campus, he added; it just means they may be escorted around campus by security, if they’re a parent, or turned away if possible.
The majority of the calls to police from Santa Fe High, though, aren’t about school shootings or sexual violence on campus. More often, law enforcement and Santa Fe Public Schools’ in-house security team respond to more routine occurrences such as drug use or possession — law enforcement responded to 21 narcotics violations at Santa Fe High over the last year, according to the data — fights and welfare checks.
“That’s the hot topic: school shootings and violence,” Salbidrez said. “But I think a lot of times [what] we miss out on is self-harm, too. Our students also go through trying times.”
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza — whose agency responded to 404 calls for service at schools across Santa Fe — said the dispatch center’s data shows his office has been proactive and added “schools are safe.
“When I look at the type of calls that we are responding to — there [have] been concerning incidents that we’ve responded — but, you know, I would say that those are probably few and far between, and we’d like to keep it that way,” Mendoza said.
City police Capt. Bryan Martinez said his department’s efforts in monitoring schools and ensuring students’ and faculty’s safety are made a lot easier since many of the public school district’s security personnel — like Salbidrez and Rodriguez — had long and fruitful careers in law enforcement.
“They all understand our processes and the inner workings of our agency. … It’s helpful for us because they understand the information — the things that we need to … accomplish our task,” Martinez said.
After shifting away from contracting with a security firm in 2021, Santa Fe Public Schools now collects tips from a 24/7 anonymous reporting system and operates an in-house security team with “safety aides,” as the district calls them, positioned at schools across Santa Fe.
The safety aides are there to maintain campus security, but they’re also designed to connect with students and establish themselves as a trusted adult, said Mark Lewandowski, the district’s emergency manager.
“[Students] are getting that one-on-one personal attention, which I think we take a lot of pride in,” he said. “If you were a student, instead of just getting escorted by some stranger, it’s someone you’re seeing every day who’s part of the community, who’s part of the school.”
And Santa Fe Public Schools’ safety team said they work well with the local police department and sheriff’s office, too.
“They trust in our judgement — when we need to call them and get them fully involved, when we are able to handle matters on our own. We never … handle anything that’s above our ability and responsibility,” Salbidrez said.
“Law enforcement is still law enforcement,” he added.
Santa Fe High’s new robot, then, is the next step in the evolution of the school’s security systems.
Created by Albuquerque-based security company Team 1st Technologies, the robot is designed to patrol a large area autonomously, through all weather and all terrain, said Team 1st’s Channel Partner Manager Andy Sanchez.
Its artificial intelligence learns the layout of whatever place it patrols and detects unusual or aggressive behavior, reporting those irregularities to security officials and, in some cases, police, Sanchez said. Then, its cameras and sound equipment record and respond — using movement, prerecorded messages or two-way communication guided by security personnel — to the perceived threat.
Santa Fe High’s robot will not use facial recognition software, and all records produced by the robot will belong to Santa Fe Public Schools, not Team 1st Technologies, Sanchez said.
The goal isn’t to replace human patrollers, said David Dworsky, Team 1st’s president and CEO. Rather, the robot can provide one more set of “eyes” — cameras — on locations across the facility, especially ones that are hard to reach.
“When there’s less people, there’s more opportunity for malicious things to happen,” Dworsky said. “This is why the robot is so important: Because that’s what it watches for. That’s what it’s seeing. That’s what it alerts everybody on.”
Though the robot can be used in a variety of settings, Sanchez said the choice to expand its presence to K-12 schools came after the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In case of a shooting threat, the robot can intercept a potential shooter without putting humans in harm’s way while buying law enforcement time to get to the scene.
Santa Fe Public Schools, Sanchez said, will be the first district in the United States to use a security patrolling robot.
“It’s going to be a really great feather in the cap of New Mexico and Santa Fe schools to have this,” he said.
So how much does something like this cost? For Santa Fe Public Schools, it’ll cost a little less than a minimum wage employee: The robot’s patrol hours — which can be up to 20 hours per day — will cost $13 per hour, Dworsky said.
Team 1st is slated to start setting up the autonomous security robot Monday, including connecting it to Santa Fe High’s existing security systems and ensuring it knows its way around campus, Sanchez said.
After about a week of setup, the robot will start patrolling on its own, rolling around campus among Santa Fe High’s summer school students.