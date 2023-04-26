Santa Fe Public Schools’ projected budget deficit for fiscal year 2024 has shrunk to, at most, $1.9 million.

A change in the percentage of employee insurance premiums covered by the district could balance the budget completely, Chief Financial Officer Robert Martinez told the school board at its Wednesday meeting.

It’s a significant change from last week’s projection of a $9 million to $13 million shortfall, the result of unspent funds that will roll over from this fiscal year, changes to projected employee benefit costs and a plan to fill more than 20 positions expected to be empty after the end of the school year with existing teachers.

