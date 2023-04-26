Santa Fe Public Schools’ projected budget deficit for fiscal year 2024 has shrunk to, at most, $1.9 million.
A change in the percentage of employee insurance premiums covered by the district could balance the budget completely, Chief Financial Officer Robert Martinez told the school board at its Wednesday meeting.
It’s a significant change from last week’s projection of a $9 million to $13 million shortfall, the result of unspent funds that will roll over from this fiscal year, changes to projected employee benefit costs and a plan to fill more than 20 positions expected to be empty after the end of the school year with existing teachers.
“I am really pleased about the direction that the budget is moving,” school board President Sarah Boses said.
But this is not the end of budget discussions for the board. Currently estimated at around $320 million, the district’s complete budget is scheduled to go before the board for final approval May 11 and is due to New Mexico Public Education Department by May 30.
Key uncertainties remain in the budgeting process. Though the district can generally anticipate less per-student state funding due to declining enrollment, specific figures on how much funding the district will receive from the state — through both a complex per-student funding formula and grants from the Public Education Department — remains unknown, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said.
How did the district’s budget deficit shrink so much in just one week?
Martinez said it was the result of several money-saving efforts.
He said $1.6 million from this year’s budget will be left over, and department expenditures can be reduced by $400,000. A change to a state allocation through what’s known as an ad valorum tax, which is tied to oil and gas extraction, will result in another $1.5 million.
Twenty-three positions expected to be vacant by next school year — due to retirements or departures from the district — will be covered by displaced teachers, whose positions will be eliminated due to decreasing enrollment or other “right-sizing” efforts. The change is expected to save the district more than $1.7 million, Martinez said.
And finally, benefit projections decreased, saving the district between $3.4 million and $4.4 million.
The deficit could shrink even further — to a balanced budget with $1.1 million in excess — if the school board implements a tiered employer-paid health insurance system. In this scenario, the district would pay 80% of health insurance costs for employees who earn less than $50,000, 70% for employees paid between $50,000 and $60,000, and 60% for employees paid $60,000 or more, as now required under new legislation. Overall, this system is cheaper.
Or the district can continue its current policy, in which it picks up 74% of employees’ health insurance premiums while the employees pay for the remaining 26%.
Under this model, a nearly $2 million deficit would remain.
For educators, the difference in cost between the tiered model and the 74/26 model would range, said Howard Oechsner, senior assistant to the superintendent and the former director of the district’s human resources department.
Teachers with limited experience — and thus lower pay — could see a decrease in their monthly health insurance premium costs of up to $100, as the district would be required to pay 80% rather than 74% of the cost, Oechsner showed the board.
More experienced teachers, meanwhile, could see a sizable increase in monthly insurance costs — ranging from about $80 to more than $300, depending on the plan.
About 65% of the educators on the district’s insurance plans fall into this latter category.
Board members worried about switching to the tiered system that puts more of a cost burden on many employees: Though it balanced the budget, it doesn’t seem right to send educators home with less pay, Boses said.
“Economic times are difficult right now, and we’ve worked really, really hard to recruit and retain teachers,” she said. “I don’t think this is a good time for them to have less money in their paychecks.”
“I know the most important thing that we do is balance the budget,” added board Vice President Sascha Anderson. “I just do want to express some concern that we will have teachers taking home less money if they have a higher-cost insurance plan. In my anecdotal experience, typically people who have higher-cost insurance plans have them because they have complex medical needs.”
Deciding between the two insurance options will be one of the key decisions the school board must make during its budget-balancing May 11 meeting.