Santa Fe Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students when school starts Aug. 6, thanks in part to the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to extend a program that allowed all schoolchildren to be eligible for free meals will allow the district to feed its students without parents having to fill out paperwork on family income.
Elizabeth Cull, director of student nutrition at Santa Fe Public Schools, hopes the change is here to stay.
“I’m not going to predict what USDA will do. But I am keeping my fingers crossed, as are many directors, that they will see that the government obviously can cover the cost of feeding all students universally,” she said.
Families will not need to fill out any meal benefit applications for the school year, but students must take a complete meal in order for it to be free.
Students ordering items à la carte, like a single entree or drink, will have to pay for those items individually, according to the district.
Adults may purchase a lunch meal for $3.75 or breakfast meal for $1.50, or may purchase à la carte items at their individual cost.
During summer, free meals are available only to students involved in school programs onsite. Cull said that may be why demand for free lunches was lower this year.
“It’s possible the numbers would have been a little higher, if anyone could have just walked in,” she said.
The federal government hailed the new waiver as a way to reduce close contact amid the pandemic because it limits the exchange of money and allows greater flexibility for when and where meals could be served.
Cull said principals at individual schools will determine how breakfast and lunch are distributed each day. New Mexico released its COVID-19 guidances Monday for schools heading into the 2021-22 school year.
The change also means the district will not have updated data on all students who would ordinarily be eligible for free and reduced-price lunch this school year.
The district, which has more than 12,000 students, served about 7,800 school lunches a day prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
About 70 percent of Santa Fe’s students are eligible for free or reduced lunch through the National School Lunches Program, meaning their families live at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $34,450 for a family of four.
Advocates for universal meal programs in public schools, including the national Food Research & Action Center nonprofit, say removing the barrier of free and reduced-price lunch requirements through the National School Lunches Program would mean less paperwork for school employees, help lessen the stigma children may face in school if they’re labeled as “poor” when receiving free meals, and reduce meal debt among students.
Santa Fe Public Schools’ website asks families to prepay student meal accounts, in part to avoid reaching a negative account balance.
Advocates also say studies show kids who aren’t hungry in class have better attendance and performance rates.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 12 million children were food insecure at the height of the pandemic.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.