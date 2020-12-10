Long days and fitful nights.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García said that since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March, she and her colleagues have worked almost nonstop to help the district adapt to the changing nature of education.
It's been a tumultuous time, and Garcia acknowledged there have been difficulties as well as some successes for a district that began the school year online, went to a hybrid model for a short time and then went back online.
“It has been quite exhausting, but it is a lifelong challenge of trying to find better work balance,” said García, 70, about her daily routine in a year like no other. “I do prioritize my commitment as a leader of the district, and it can take priority over everything.”
On the eve of her annual State of the Schools address, García answered a series of questions from The New Mexican about the state of education in the district and in New Mexico.
Question: What is the state of schools in the district this year?
Answer: We are a district that has met every challenge by finding opportunities to improve, grow and do things better than we have. We are a district that is a quality improvement district. We continually collect data and feedback and make adjustments to modify and improve. We've met fiscal challenges, like an $8.2 million deficit, reorganized, became more efficient and prioritized the work that had to be done. We're a district that reinvented, re-imagined itself and addressed equity not in the way we had originally planned but in a genuine manner to address what we had to do to provide a sound educational program in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.
Question: How has the pandemic changed education, for better and worse?
Answer: We've learned that we are adaptable and that we can leverage technology in innovative ways to deliver our educational program. We engage the community in utilizing volunteers as tutors and for the homework helpline. We have also taken equity to heart, in providing hotspots or access to the internet for families that have difficulty connecting or don't have internet service. We also engaged educators in helping design lessons and build professional development webinars for their colleagues.
On the other hand, students have left the district for home school, private schools or out-of-state endeavors. It's too early to tell if these students will return to the public school system. Some students fell behind on their grades, and many are feeling more isolated and discouraged as they miss the daily routine of school and interacting with adult role models and their peers. They miss sports, clubs and all of the extra co-curricular activities that make school meaningful. Teachers are also reporting higher levels of stress teaching in this virtual environment.
Question: With the state legislative session a little more than a month away, how do you see Santa Fe Public Schools' budget being affected for the 2021-22 school year in terms of personnel, instruction and programs?
Answer: SFPS anticipates a reduction of about $5.2 million for the next fiscal year if we are not held harmless due to the decline in enrollment. Other factors, like another reduction in the small school size adjustment, also will be reflected in the reduction. We've already cut about $8.2 million this fiscal year. Because 85 percent of our budget is allocated to personnel, it will have a significant impact on that and overall programming. With the revenue picture looking brighter for the state, I sincerely hope there will be no additional cuts to public education.
Question: The state anticipates distribution of the [COVID-19] vaccine to front-line health care workers by next week. Should teachers and staff members be among the group of essential workers to get vaccinated before it is distributed to the public? Why?
Answer: It is of critical importance that we get our students back in school as soon as it safe for us to do so. We have so many safeguards in place to mitigate the spread of the virus, and data show that elementary school-age children are not superspreaders. With that said, I think vaccinating teachers as essential workers is critical; however, we need to expand beyond teachers and include all personnel who work directly with school staff and students.
I believe the impact of not being in school has not been truly assessed. I believe that many students have fallen behind, and the social/emotional impacts of not being present at school could be significant the longer the students are not in school.
Question: The state Public Education Department has been lobbying to extend the calendar year to help curb the loss of learning students are experiencing. Do you feel this is a productive strategy, and how long could that last?
Answer: There has been talk for a long time of extending the school year, but there hasn't been much of an appetite for it in our community from the parents or the staff. While I believe students would benefit from the extension, I think it would be best to gradually add the additional days over a period of time statewide.
If we want to extend the K-5 Plus or K-8 Plus programs, I think we would have more participation if some of the requirements were loosened, specifically requiring the child to have the same teacher they had in the summer when they return to school in the fall. It's been difficult for our district to meet that requirement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.