Santa Fe Public Schools on Monday released its calendar for the next school year, which reflects an increase in school hours mandated by a new state law.

The district's calendar includes 176 instructional days, with students from first through 12th grade returning to school Aug. 15 and students in prekindergarten and kindergarten returning Aug. 17. The 2023-24 school year will end May 23, 2024. 

Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said in a news release Monday the biggest change to the schedule stems from the passage of House Bill 130, which adds learning time for elementary students.

