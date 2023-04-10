Santa Fe Public Schools on Monday released its calendar for the next school year, which reflects an increase in school hours mandated by a new state law.
The district's calendar includes 176 instructional days, with students from first through 12th grade returning to school Aug. 15 and students in prekindergarten and kindergarten returning Aug. 17. The 2023-24 school year will end May 23, 2024.
Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said in a news release Monday the biggest change to the schedule stems from the passage of House Bill 130, which adds learning time for elementary students.
Chavez has said previously elementary schools will see about 50 more hours of learning time in the new year, while older students already receive more learning time than the state requires and won't see changes under the new law.
Under the new calendar:
Elementary schools will operate from 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., with early release on Fridays.
Middle school and K-8 schools will operate from 7:50 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., with early release on Fridays.
Milagro and Ortiz middle schools will operate from 8:40 a.m. to 4 p.m., with early release on Wednesdays.
High schools will operate from 8:35 a.m. to 4:05 p.m., with early release on Wednesdays.
The new schedule includes four social-emotional learning days, Chavez noted, a change that will allow school officials to prioritize wellness each quarter and "focus on student safety and well-being."
To view Santa Fe Public Schools' 2023-24 calendar, visit 5il.co/1s76v.