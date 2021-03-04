Santa Fe Public Schools’ graduation rate climbed to 86.3 percent for the 2019-20 school year, up from 78.1 percent the year before, Superintendent Veronica García announced during Thursday’s school board meeting.
The figure continued a trend for the district over the past five graduating classes, according to data from the state Public Education Department.
The statewide graduation rate for 2019-20 was 76.9 percent, a 2 percent increase from the year before despite all schools halting classroom instruction for the last two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
García became emotional when she talked about the hard work teachers, staff members and administrators put in to track students’ progress.
“It’s so amazing for the kids,” García said. “It’s great for the district, but it’s amazing for the students that you graduate from high school. You will have a much greater quality of life than if you don’t.”
Board members Kate Noble, Carmen Gonzales and Lorraine Price expressed amazement at the news.
“Congratulations to everybody for their hard work — and that has been proven,” Price said.
The district’s two largest high schools saw significant increases in graduation rates for 2019-20. Santa Fe High went from 76.7 percent to 87.5 percent, and Capital High went from 78.1 to 82.7.
Every school in the district with a graduating class saw its rate increase. One school that continued a meteoric rise was the Academy at Larragoite, which was renamed Desert Sage Academy over the summer.
It had a 90.8 percent graduation rate for the Class of 2020 — a 19.9 percent jump from the previous year and 52.2 percent from the Class of 2018.
The Academy for Technology and the Classics, the lone charter school in Santa Fe Public Schools, had a graduation rate of 98.7 percent, which was a 3.1 percent increase.
Not all schools in Santa Fe saw an increase, however. Monte del Sol Charter School’s graduation rate fell from 78.9 percent for the Class of 2019 to 75.9 percent for 2020. New Mexico School for the Arts had an 88.1 percent rate last year, which was a 5.3 percent drop.
Regionally, Pecos Independent Schools saw its rate improve to 95 percent for the Class of 2020, compared to 89.9 from the previous class. Los Alamos Public Schools had 93.3 percent of its high school seniors graduate in 2020, up from 91.4 percent in 2019.
Española Public Schools’ graduation rate improved slightly, from 63 percent in 2019 to 63.3 percent in 2020.
