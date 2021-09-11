Seven additional COVID-19 cases were announced last week in Santa Fe Public Schools between Tuesday and Thursday.
The district announced Tuesday a staff member at Capital High School and a student at Wood Gormley Elementary School recently tested positive for the virus. A staff member at Piñon Elementary School tested positive through mandatory surveillance testing for unvaccinated staff and those who have not shown proof of their vaccination.
On Wednesday, the district announced students at Nava and Kearny elementary schools recently tested positive.
Two more cases among students were announced Thursday, one at Amy Biehl Community School and another at Piñon Elementary School.
According to the district, contact tracing showed none of the cases were likely contracted on school grounds.
The announcements last week brought the number of cases in Santa Fe Public Schools to nearly 70 in the new school year.
In a weekly bulletin Friday, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said that in response to parent requests, the district recently started reporting specific classrooms in elementary schools where positive cases were identified.
