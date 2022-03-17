Santa Fe Public Schools didn't reach its goal of besting Rio Rancho in the rate of high school seniors each district graduates.
In fact, the Santa Fe district saw its four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2021 slip following a record-high rate the previous year.
New data from the New Mexico Public Education Department shows Santa Fe Public Schools graduated 83.8 percent of high school seniors in spring 2021, compared to 86.3 percent in 2020. The decline is due in part to steep drops at two nontraditional schools — Early College Opportunities High School and Desert Sage Academy. Still, the district's overall rate remains significantly higher than the statewide average of 76.8 percent, a number that essentially held steady.
The district's graduation numbers also remained far higher than pre-pandemic levels. In 2018, 73 percent of seniors graduated by the four-year mark and in 2019, 78.1 percent.
"Anytime you have a dip in anything that you're tracking or monitoring, you take that as a negative impact," Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said Thursday after the new numbers were released. "The silver lining is that we're still well ahead of the state average and still well ahead of projections in terms of our strategic plan."
Santa Fe Public Schools had the second-highest graduation rate for the Class of 2020 among districts in the state with more than 10,000 students. Only Rio Rancho Public Schools had a higher rate that year. Chavez has said one of his goals was to see the Santa Fe district reach the top spot in the large-district category.
Officials will more closely analyze the 2021 graduation numbers next week, after staff members on spring break this week return to work, Chavez said.
State Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said in a news conference he was "very excited" to see New Mexico's graduation rate drop by just a tenth of a percentage point.
"There are experts around the country who were predicting great decreases in graduation rates because of the pandemic," he said. "We're very happy New Mexico is not announcing a drop."
The Santa Fe district's largest high schools, Capital High and Santa Fe High, which serve more than 1,400 students each, saw graduation rates of 82.6 percent and 84.4 percent, respectively, for the Class of 2021. Capital High's rate declined by just a tenth of a point from 2020, while Santa Fe High saw a 3-point drop.
However, Early College Opportunities and Desert Sage saw their graduation rates plunge. Both have been touted by the district as evidence of students' wide range of options beyond the traditional high school experience, and the ECO campus is set for a major renovation.
Desert Sage, which graduated more than 90 percent of its seniors in 2020, its first year of operation, saw its rate plummet to 54.2 percent in 2021. The school initially opened as an online academy for secondary students that also offers classroom programs. In the fall, it expanded to serve students in grades K-12 as the district's only online option.
The graduation rate at ECO fell from about 83 percent in 2020 to 66.6 percent in 2021.
Chavez said smaller numbers of students at those schools could be partly to blame for the steep drops. Desert Sage had 70 students enrolled at the 40-day mark of the 2020-21 school year, while ECO had 102.
Two state-chartered schools in Santa Fe, Tierra Encantada and Monte del Sol, also saw significant declines from 2020. While 78.8 percent of students at Tierra Encantada graduated that year, just 57.4 percent made it to the finish line last spring. At Monte del Sol, the rate fell from to 57.6 percent from 75.9 percent.
The newly released data showed some other graduation trends in Santa Fe Public Schools:
- The gap between male and female students who graduate remains wide, with 87.9 percent of girls graduating, compared to 79.9 percent of boys.
- Asian, white and African American students outperformed Hispanic and Native American students and students identified as English language learners.
- Students with disabilities, foster care students and homeless students held the lowest graduation rates of all categories of students reported.
While the statewide graduation rate didn't rise, the Public Education Department reported increases among some groups of students: girls, African Americans and low-income kids.
Several school districts improved their graduation rates in 2021.
- The Clovis, Farmington and Albuquerque school districts saw jumps in the number of students receiving diplomas, with Clovis Municipal Schools jumping 7.5 percentage points to 77.9 percent.
- Pojoaque Valley Schools rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, with a rate of 77.9 percent in 2021, compared to 71 percent in 2020.
- Española Public Schools saw a meager jump to 76.2 percent, up from 75.9 percent in 2020.
- Pecos Independent Schools climbed slightly to 66.7 percent in 2021 from 63.3 percent in 2020, but the rates fall short of those recorded in 2018 and 2019.
Chavez, who oversaw the Santa Fe district's graduation rates in previous years as an assistant superintendent, said he believes shifting to online end-of-course exams and other assessments during the COVID-19 pandemic is one reason why graduation rates have increased from those in pre-pandemic years.
This year, the district also is piloting an experience-based "capstone" project as an option for fulfilling graduation requirements typically satisfied by standardized tests.
The pilot project is part of a larger state trend to expand graduation pathways for students, something Public Education Deputy Secretary Gwen Perea Warniment touted at Thursday's news conference.
"We are still upholding high levels of expectations for students in New Mexico," she said. "We didn't waive demonstrations of competency. ... What we did do is expand that menu of options."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.