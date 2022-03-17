Newly released graduation data from the New Mexico Public Education Department shows Santa Fe Public Schools saw a decline from its record-high graduation rate in 2020, while the statewide rate essentially held steady.
The Santa Fe district graduated 83.8 percent of its seniors in spring 2021.
That's down from 86.3 percent the previous year but still far above the state average of 76.8 percent.
Capital High School graduated 82.6 percent of its seniors and Santa Fe High School 84.4 percent.
The data represents the number of seniors who graduated within four years.
Girls at Santa Fe Public Schools graduated at a higher rate than boys, at 87.9 percent compared to 79.9 percent, respectively.
Asian, white and African American students, outperformed Hispanic and Native American students and those identified as English language learners.
The two district high schools with the lowest graduation rates were Desert Sage Academy, an online option with classrooms programs, at 54.2 percent, and the Early College Opportunities High School, with a rate that fell steeply from about 83 percent in 2020 to 66.6 percent in 2021, according to the state data.
