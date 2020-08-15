Santa Fe Public Schools is seeking Spanish-speaking volunteers for the school year which starts remotely Thursday.
Volunteer Coordinator Sabra Romero said 50 of the 300 volunteers to sign up for the school year indicated they speak Spanish. But about a quarter of the district's roughly 13,000 students are considered English-language learners.
"We're open to all volunteers, but anyone who speaks Spanish is a big need for us right now," Romero said. "At all grades, kids who don't have parents at home, or whose parents are limited in their own ability to help with school for a lot of different reasons, will benefit from another adult to help."
Romero said she hopes the district's roster of volunteers will approach last year's total of about 600. Most volunteer opportunities are through tutoring and mentoring, but the district also is asking for help with administrative duties, such as calling families when students are absent from remote learning.
Last school year, the district implemented new volunteer training classes, and Romero said that program has been updated to be administered online. The classes help explain the district's remote-learning software.
Judy Reinhartz, who has volunteered with the district since 2010 and is one of about 100 volunteers from the nonprofit Santa Fe Alliance for Science, said she doesn't think the switch to online should hinder volunteer participation.
"We are at a fork in the road. If we want to contribute as volunteers, we need a mechanism to do that, and now we can't do it face to face," Reinhartz said. "Some people might say, ‘Well, I'm not good on the computer.’ Well, it's a matter of two or three clicks. That's been my philosophy. We can definitely do this."
"We need volunteers more than ever for academic support as well as emotional well-being. We just need to be connected with students as much as possible during this time," Romero said. "Whatever your expertise or interest or availability, we can work to find a role and schedule that works for a volunteer. On top of that, speaking Spanish is a big boon."
