Mark Hembree shows off the “calming corner” in his Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support classroom on Monday at Sweeney Elementary School. The elements of the area are meant to help special education students self-regulate as they work to integrate into the general education school population.
The far end of Mark Hembree’s classroom at Sweeney Elementary School is called the “calming corner.”
In it, soft cushions and balance ball chairs sit ready for students. Posters on the wall depict different emotions and offer advice on “self-regulation.” A child-sized pedal machine and rolled-up yoga mats are available to help blow off steam.
The space Tuesday morning will welcome Hembree’s three incoming students in the fourth and fifth grades. Officially called a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support classroom — though Hembree prefers to call it a “positive support classroom” to remove negative connotations that might come from the terms “behavioral” or “interventions” — the area is designed to assist special education students and help them integrate into the general education school population.
But other than the calming corner, Hembree’s classroom looks like any other — desks and chairs, a colorful rug.
“I really tried to set it up like a regular classroom. I want them to have that feeling,” Hembree said.
Hembree’s classroom is one of three such classrooms now in place at Sweeney Elementary. Another will serve sixth through eighth graders in need of intensive behavioral support at Ortiz Middle School.
Santa Fe Public Schools originally planned to outsource special education services for classes like Hembree’s during the 2023-24 school year. In June, the district entered into a $1.5 million contract with Specialized Education of Colorado Inc., which tasked the company with operating four intensive behavioral support rooms at Aspen Community School.
But during a school board meeting last week, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez announced the district has voided the contract.
Instead, he said the district will offer an in-house alternative after providing hefty stipends to incentivize special education professionals — including four teachers, one social worker and eight education behavior health associates — to serve the four intensive behavioral support classrooms.
“We worked with our union partners, specifically [teachers] union President Grace Mayer. We worked collaboratively to come up with a solution that really incorporates that program within the district and within our workforce,” Chavez said in an interview.
Intensive behavioral support classrooms are intended to provide special education students a highly structured classroom experience while adhering to accommodations within the students’ Individualized Educational Program, a plan for providing services to students with disabilities.
Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, classrooms taught by special education teachers are particularly hard to staff. The lack of special educators has been a persistent problem for years, growing more acute during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services.
Special education teachers represent the largest area of need to combat New Mexico’s teacher shortage, New Mexico State University’s 2022 New Mexico Educator Vacancy Report found.
This educator shortage is the primary reason why the Santa Fe school board initially approved the one-year contract with Specialized Education of Colorado Inc. — whose Philadelphia-based parent company, Specialized Education Services Inc., offers in-district and standalone special education classrooms across the U.S.
During that meeting, Mayer, president of National Education Association-Santa Fe and an art teacher at Milagro Middle School, strongly objected to the contract. Mayer said the union “does not condone outsourcing or contracting out teachers or other staff positions.”
Mayer did not respond to requests for comment on the district’s decision to void the contract.
Although the board approved the contract with a few conditions, some of its members questioned the move.
“To me, there has been an alarming trend in privatizing education across the nation,” board Vice President Sascha Anderson said at a June meeting.
“It’s — I think this might be an understatement — not great to be outsourcing our educators for a number of reasons: for labor reasons, for consistency reasons, for what-we’re-doing-with-taxpayer’s-money reasons,” Anderson added.
Chavez said the district’s choice to void the contract addresses these concerns by making district employees of the teachers, educational associates and social worker set to staff the intensive behavioral support classrooms.
“Of course, we want to keep as many jobs within our employ, our workforce as possible. It was just about coming to the table, thinking creatively,” Chavez said in an interview.
He continued, “I think the most important piece is we’re providing additional stipends for those individuals that are going to participate in the program.”
The four classrooms’ teachers will receive $20,000 stipends, with education behavioral health associates due to receive $10,000 and the social worker $15,000, Chavez said.
The cost of bringing the 13 employees in-house — and incentivizing the positions with substantial stipends — stays within the $1.5 million originally budgeted to provide behavioral health services to high-needs students, the superintendent added.
Some of the teachers for the classrooms came from other Santa Fe schools. Hembree, for instance, transferred to Sweeney from a fifth grade classroom at César Chávez Elementary School. Fellow Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support classroom teacher Roxane Despain — who will serve special education second and third graders at Sweeney — transferred from Ortiz Middle School.
Hembree and Despain said they are excited to help their students get up to grade level academically and, when appropriate, join their general education peers in programming already going on within the elementary school.
That integration, Hembree said, is “important for their social development because they’re going to be with their peers. They get to learn how others behave appropriately.”
During the school board’s meeting last week, board President Sarah Boses applauded district officials’ move to staff the four intensive behavioral support classrooms in-house.
“I think that feels much better to all of us,” Boses said.