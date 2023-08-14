The far end of Mark Hembree’s classroom at Sweeney Elementary School is called the “calming corner.”

In it, soft cushions and balance ball chairs sit ready for students. Posters on the wall depict different emotions and offer advice on “self-regulation.” A child-sized pedal machine and rolled-up yoga mats are available to help blow off steam.

The space Tuesday morning will welcome Hembree’s three incoming students in the fourth and fifth grades. Officially called a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support classroom — though Hembree prefers to call it a “positive support classroom” to remove negative connotations that might come from the terms “behavioral” or “interventions” — the area is designed to assist special education students and help them integrate into the general education school population.

Recommended for you