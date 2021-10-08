Santa Fe Public Schools reported nearly 35 new COVID-19 cases in schools this week as of Friday evening, affecting eight staff members and 26 students.
Contact tracing indicates one case was likely transmitted at Chaparral Elementary School in early October, according to the district.
The district announced Monday three students at Santa Fe High tested positive in recent days, along with three staff members at Chaparral Elementary and individual cases among students at Milagro Middle, El Camino Real Academy and Atalaya Elementary.
On Tuesday, the district announced another staff member at Chaparral Elementary, along with students at Milagro Middle and Kearny Elementary, had recently tested positive.
On Wednesday, the district announced cases among two students at Capital High and three at Santa Fe High. A staff member with the transportation department and one student each at Salazar Elementary and Gonzales Community School also tested positive.
The district announced nine more cases Thursday, involving two students at Capital High, two students and a staff member at Carlos Gilbert Elementary, one staff member at El Camino Real Academy, one student at Atalaya Elementary and two students at E.J. Martinez Elementary.
Five more cases were announced by the district Friday, involving one staff member and a student at Chaparral Elementary. The district has not specified which case might have been contracted on campus. Two students at Santa Fe High and one at Nina Otero Community School also recently tested positive.
In New Mexico, staff members who are unvaccinated or lack vaccination proof must present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test each week. None of this week’s cases was found through that weekly testing, according to district news releases.
Last week, as the district announced 17 recent cases among staff members and students, administrators opened free testing sites.
