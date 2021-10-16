Santa Fe Public Schools identified 15 more COVID-19 cases among students and staff members last week.
Three of the cases were announced Tuesday and involved one student at Amy Biehl Elementary School and two others at El Dorado Community School who might have caught the virus while at school in recent weeks.
The district also announced Tuesday a student at Sweeney Elementary and a student at Atalaya Elementary had tested positive. So did a staff member at Nava Elementary and another at Ortiz Middle School.
Those cases are not believed to have come from within the schools.
On Wednesday, the district announced two more students at Kearny Elementary were affected by COVID-19. A student at El Camino Real Academy and a student at Santa Fe High also tested positive, as did a staff member at César Chávez Community School.
On Thursday, the district announced a transportation staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier after being on a school bus that day. The case was identified through weekly mandatory tests for staff members who are unvaccinated or haven't provided proof of vaccination.
Also Thursday, the district announced a student at Capital High had tested positive in early October and just completed quarantine, while a student at Ortiz Middle also tested positive during the week.
Those cases are not believed to have originated within the schools.
Thirty-four students and staff members tested positive for the virus the previous week.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.