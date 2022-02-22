Santa Fe Public Schools on Tuesday released response data from a survey administrators used in making its decision to continue requiring masks in schools until at least March 21.
The district's decision to wait on making masks optional comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham late last week unexpectedly revoked an indoor masking requirement set to expire in March.
On Monday, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez called the district's decision to wait a "path toward unmasking," which he said would better ensure schools remain in-person through the second part of the school year.
The data released Tuesday shows more than 60 percent of the 6,000 respondents were parents, including about 3.8 percent who are both parents and district employees.
While more than 47 percent of all respondents wanted masks to remain a requirement for the rest of the school year, more respondents wanted them to be optional either immediately or after spring break.
Some of the parents who disagree with the district's decision are anticipated to protest the move at a demonstration outside the district's main office on Alta Vista Street Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Make masks optional now!" reads a flier for the event from an organization called the New Mexico Freedoms Alliance, which previously organized a protest against a vaccination mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
A district spokesman wrote in a text message administrators expected some criticism.
"We understood that this was one of those decisions that would not please everyone," district spokesman Cody Dynarski wrote Tuesday. "We hope that everyone is respectful of those who would rather have a mask requirement in place."
Local parent Michael Armijo, who has two children in the district, said he'll try to attend Wednesday's demonstration. Armijo said making masks a choice for students could be a lesson in "compassion."
"If somebody's wearing a mask, there's a reason for it," he said. "We have to take their feelings into consideration."
He said his youngest son is anxious to not wear a mask at school. His older son doesn't seem to care as much, Armijo added.
Armijo also said he was disappointed at how few students responded to the district's survey.
People identified as students made up the second-largest group of respondents at more than 800 — although some of those responses listed multiple grade levels per person, so it's possible those also were from parents.
At least 200 asked for masks to be made optional immediately, survey data shows.
More than 1,100 participants from all groups reported living with children under 5 who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 1,600 reported being immunocompromised or having an immunocompromised person in their household. Some reported both.
The 87507 ZIP code, which covers most of the city's south side, garnered the largest portion of respondents at more than 2,500.
At a school board meeting last Thursday, school board members encouraged the formulation of a survey ahead of making a call on masks. Board member Sascha Anderson asked the district to collect ZIP code data.
"We know that, for example, 87507 is a population much more at risk," Anderson said. "It would be interesting to see responses based on school to see where folks with higher risk are leaning and where folks with lower risk are leaning."
Of district staff, teachers were most highly represented in the survey, which was launched Friday and closed Sunday night ahead of the district's announcement Monday. They made up more than 10 percent of all responses, while support staff and administrators had lower numbers.
Of the 56 district administrators who filled out the survey, half said they wanted the district to drop its masking requirement entirely.
