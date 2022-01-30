Vanessa Romero recalled a discouraging scene in late 2020, amid surging coronavirus cases and a return to remote learning at Santa Fe Public Schools.
Students' laptop video cameras were turned off. Anxiety was high. Roughly 30 percent of students in grades 3-6 finished that fall semester with at least one F.
Rather than focus on how to get those students back to A's and B's, with grading expectations sometimes varying widely from teacher to teacher, Romero, a deputy superintendent with the district, had an alternate solution: Ditch the traditional letter-grade system.
She and other proponents hope a switch to a four-point, "standards-based" learning and grading system — a gradual transition beginning in the 2022-23 school year — will increase student motivation following two years of learning disruptions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Standards-based grading is nothing new, but it's definitely a mind shift in how we look at engagement and how we look at proficiency, and how we provide support to students," Romero said.
While a traditional report card lists a letter grade based on student performance in each class, a standards-based report card would rank a student's performance from 1 to 4 for each skill the student is expected to master. Students might start a class earning scores of 1 and 2, with a goal of finishing a semester with 3's and 4's as they become more proficient.
Romero said the change would take points for behavior out of the grading system. Teachers would grade solely on proficiency using the basic standards set by the New Mexico Public Education Department.
"We're not looking at giving points for the grade for not bringing their cellphones to classes," she said.
The district initially planned to fully implement the standards-based system in the next school year, but administrators decided to take a more gradual approach as they face more pressing issues, like severe staffing vacancies and changing COVID-19 protocols.
By the end of January, some schools will commit to implementing standards-based grading in 2022-23, Romero said, while others won't switch until a year or two later.
In the meantime, teachers have been volunteering their time to pore over hundreds of K-12 state standards to determine which ones should be emphasized in each class, and to make new assessments for them using a system called MasteryConnect.
As the district prepares to unravel nearly 200 years worth of grading norms, Romero said uniform expectations for students across the district will be key.
"We wanted to choose priority standards or essential standards, like the really big pieces that cover a lot of what kids need to learn," she said.
The district already has selected standards for reading and math. By 2023, administrators hope to have a proficiency scale in place for standards-based grading, developed in part by a task force of teachers and staff.
Schools will continue measuring student progress using state-issued standardized tests and more frequent classroom-based assessments already in use, Romero said.
And for students applying to colleges, she said, they can expect "whatever the grading scale is, that it correlates to a GPA. There's not going to be this shift in GPA."
Standards-based grading has been implemented at the district's Early College Opportunities High School for the past three years, where a 1-4 system, with half scores, aligns with traditional GPAs at other schools.
Jakob Zgela, a social studies teacher who helped start the alternative, trades-based ECO about six years ago — geared toward what he called "the students who didn't get a fair shake" — said the system has worked well.
When Zgela talks about standards-based grades, he likens the concept to professionals — such as chefs and doctors — undergoing years of training to finally execute a complex dinner or a risky surgery. In his classes, the most recent assignment is always worth more points than the last, he said. Students are recognized for the final results, not the mistakes they make along the way.
The idea, he said, is that each student "is practicing up until that moment. Kind of like a driver's test."
Those who attain a final overall score of at least 2, which is similar to a C, get credit for the class because they display a grasp of the skills.
Zgela, who described traditional grading as "arbitrary," said the transition to standards-based grading can be rough on students accustomed to the A-F system, especially those who aim to achieve high marks. Some students are adept at developing strategies to earn high grades, such as seizing on extra credit opportunities or focusing their studies on quizzes and tests with more weight.
"[They] are really good sometimes at 'playing school,' " he said of such students. "They might be getting an A because they know how to play the game for that class."
Switching to standards-based grading might be difficult, too, he said, for teachers accustomed to teaching strictly out of textbooks and with pop quizzes.
While Romero estimates there are only a couple of dozen districts that have moved toward standards-based grading in the U.S., Santa Fe Public Schools wouldn't be the first in New Mexico to make the shift since the onset of the pandemic.
Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools made the leap last year.
Superintendent Channell Segura — who spent 14 years in the Santa Fe district as a teacher, Capital High School principal and assistant superintendent — said she surveyed her staff, and the majority were in favor of the move.
"We found that once our students received a few zeros for their assignments, that they were stuck in a dark hole of failure of which they could not recover," she said.
The staff felt the need to implement the new system immediately, Segura added, but in retrospect, she believes a planning year would have been useful. "What we learned from this transition is that it is difficult to shift individuals’ mindsets who have utilized the 100-point grade scale for years."
The Truth or Consequences district instituted a four-point system and asked teachers to select up to 15 "power" standards to emphasize. While students' grades in each class are based only on mastery, they also are given a "citizenship grade" that addresses behavior. That score does not affect their GPA.
Segura didn't speak about specific effects on student achievement as the district enters six months of its standards-based grading system, but noted fewer students seem to be throwing in the towel.
The K-2 James Elementary School in Portales adopted standards-based grading three years ago. Second grade dual-language teacher April Laumbach said she is now able to see her students' progress in a new way. They start the year with 1's and 2's, and end with 3's and 4's.
"I feel like I'm a better teacher for it," she said. "The outcomes for the students, I think, is they progress a little bit more, and you can see their growth."
But Laumbach warns a heavier workload comes with the change, and teachers need more time to collaborate to make sure the grading is fair from classroom to classroom.
"At first it was rather challenging, because it can be a little subjective," Laumbach said. "The discourse between your faculty has to be there."
