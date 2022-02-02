Snow-packed and icy roads prompted Santa Fe Public Schools to call for at least a two-hour delay of classes Thursday morning.
The district closed all schools Wednesday and canceled extracurricular activities due to dangerous conditions from a winter storm expected to last into Thursday.
Officials announced in a news release Wednesday evening the Thursday delay means buses will run two hours later than their usual times.
If conditions worsen overnight, the district could call for another snow day. It will provide an update at 7 a.m. Thursday.
"Santa Fe Public Schools will continue to monitor conditions through the night," the news release said.
