Like Congress and the Santa Fe City Council, the school board is preparing for a redistricting process that will redefine board member boundaries based on 2020 census information.
That process is set to be relatively straightforward. However, new information from the census will provide insight into population movement in Santa Fe Public Schools that will likely revive conversations about resource inequities and whether some schools should close.
The district recently selected local research firm Research & Polling Inc. to break down census data and provide possible maps for the redistricting process.
Board members must host community input meetings and decide on a new district map by December.
"Nothing that we're doing has anything to do with opening or closing schools," said Research & Polling Inc.'s data and analytics director Brittany Poss. "And I think that's something that can be a little confusing."
Poss, who drew redistricting map options for Congress during the legislative special session in December, said her firm will hold a presentation at an upcoming school board meeting and release population breakdowns of each of the five current board member districts.
Her team will examine populations, along with demographic groups. But the maps won't have anything to do with student enrollment levels, which data from earlier this year suggests have dropped possibly by 1,000 across the district since the pandemic began.
The firm will help the district coordinate community feedback sessions on a series of possible maps. The maps and specific data breakdowns have yet to be released.
Results from the 2020 U.S. census revealed Santa Fe County was the fifth-fastest-growing county in New Mexico with an estimated 7.4 percent population growth since 2010. That growth compares with an overall 2.8 percent growth statewide, the slowest climb since New Mexico achieved statehood in the 1900s, Poss said.
At a January study session on redistricting, Santa Fe-based attorney Geno Zamora told the board that population growth in the area could continue moving south.
Zamora placed Santa Fe's population center — which describes the central-most point of a region based on population — around Cerrillos Road and St. Michael's Drive after the 2010 census.
It's possible this time it has shifted as far south as Camino Carlos Rey or Siler Road, he said.
That could lead to boundary changes around District 5, the central-most district on the current board map, which houses Nava, Piñon and Salazar elementary schools.
"If the growth is southward from northeast to southwest, then some of these boundaries are going to move," he said.
While Poss agreed the south side likely has seen the most growth, she said it will be important to keep in mind that barriers posed by the pandemic during 2020 will likely show undercounts in groups including rural and tribal communities and low-income areas when a U.S. Census Bureau report is released in coming months.
"We know that there are undercounts," she said. "We're kind of constrained in that we have to use this data to do redistricting."
At a January Santa Fe Public Schools meeting, Kristy Janda-Wagner, deputy superintendent for operations and school support, reminded the board to keep future developments in mind during the process.
"Our school boundaries do tend to shift some every few years, based on development, based on where students live and trying to balance enrollment," she said.
In an interview Thursday, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said the redistricting process is a likely "first step" in reigniting a greater conversation around equity in schools brought on by a resolution the board passed in February 2020, dubbed "A Roadmap to Reinvention for SFPS" in a 2020 presentation.
The initiative was introduced after the school board rejected a plan supported by board members Lorraine Price and Maureen Cashmon that would have closed tiny E.J. Martinez, Nava and Acequia Madre elementary schools due to enrollment declines, aging facilities and equity issues stemming in part from the schools' small class sizes compared with those of larger schools, often on the south side.
While enrollment at Acequia Madre appeared stable at the 40-day mark this school year compared with 2018, both E.J Martinez and Nava saw dips — along with a suite of other schools across the map including Sweeney Elementary, Amy Biehl Community School and El Camino Real Academy, which all lost 100 or more students.
Part of the plan would be to create a steering committee and gather community feedback about topics such as enrollment declines, school boundaries, per-pupil spending and recruitment for interzone transfer students.
Board member Sarah Boses said she "absolutely" expects updated census data will bring those discussions back to the surface but likely not until next school year.
"Everyone likes to use closing schools as an example," Chavez said of the plan. "It's much broader. It's reviewing bus routes, it's reviewing attendance zones … it's looking at programs being offered in schools."
