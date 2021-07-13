Santa Fe Public Schools is seeking community input on how to spend its third round of federal pandemic relief funding, totaling nearly $20 million.
The district is hosting a series of town halls this week to fulfill the U.S. Department of Education's mandate to collect community input before releasing plans related to the funding.
The money must be spent over the next three school years, and approximately $4 million must be allotted toward increasing learning time through before- and after-school programs, summer programs and extended school days.
Earlier this month, the district held an online survey to obtain community feedback on spending.
New Superintendent Larry Chavez and the district's new deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Vanessa Romero, will present information on the funding at the town halls.
The funding, called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, was distributed to states in response to the coronavirus pandemic this year as part of the federal government's American Rescue Plan.
The state Public Education Department received $979,056,256 — its largest allocation of emergency relief yet. It is required to distribute 90 percent of the funds to local education agencies like Santa Fe Public Schools.
The department is reserving more than $97,900 for emergency and administrative purposes, extended learning programs and more.
The state also released priorities on how districts can utilize the funds, with an emphasis on areas including accelerated instruction to address learning loss, internet connectivity, and supporting "at-risk students and students with disabilities."
The town halls this week will take place at Capital High School and online through Zoom. American Sign Language and Spanish interpretation will be available at both events, according to a flyer released by the district.
