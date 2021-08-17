Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday the state will require unvaccinated staff members in New Mexico schools to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test each week, amping up previous Public Education Department guidelines.
The new requirement goes into effect Monday and applies to all workers in private, charter or public schools who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or who aren't willing to provide proof of vaccination.
"We know from experience that in-person learning is the gold standard. Masks are part of that safety strategy, but vaccinations are the best tool, hands down," incoming education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Originally, the Public Education Department asked districts to test 25 percent of unvaccinated staff members each week.
The state's decision to require more testing was welcomed by Santa Fe Public Schools officials.
Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said the decision was a positive move for keeping classes in-person.
"That's our goal, to keep our doors open," he said. "So if this is going to provide a better opportunity, and a higher chance for that to happen, then we're all for that."
The news drew a "hallelujah" from school board president Kate Noble.
At a board meeting last Thursday, members spoke about the possibility of mandating vaccines for educational staff members.
That same day, the National Education Association — which represents public school teachers and other employees in the district in Santa Fe — voiced support for vaccine requirements in schools for those who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
However, the potential for mandatory vaccinations in the district remains murky. Chavez said the possibility of mandating the vaccine for staff members would have to involve a conversation with the teachers' union. He said no such talks had taken place as of Tuesday evening.
"The most significant thing we learned is we have a vaccination rate of 90 percent to 95 percent of staff," Noble said of the district's 2,167 employees.
Still, the vaccination rate among classroom teachers is unclear. Chavez said the district was still working to parse out the rates by employee type.
So far, at least four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since teachers headed back to classrooms in the first week of August.
The district counted four more positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total of positive cases since school started to 20.
Most of the cases so far are students, including one at the Academy for Technology and the Classics. It's the second case at the charter school since the school year began. ATC now is on the state's watch list alongside Gonzales Community School.
One student at Acequia Madre and Piñon elementaries and El Camino Real Academy also have tested positive in the past several days, the district said.
The district in a news release said none of those cases were shown to have been contracted from within the schools.
