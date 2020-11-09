The number of failing grades issued to Santa Fe Public Schools students for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year ballooned from the same period the previous year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect learning at all levels.
The school district had 38.2 percent of students from third grade through the 12th grade fail one or more subject or classes to start the school year — a 15.6 percent increase from the opening quarter of 2019-20. Overall, 3,306 Santa Fe students had at least one failing grade in a class or subject, 1,300 more than last year.
García noted the grading system used from kindergarten through the second grade is different from third through 12th grades. Failing grades are not recorded for younger grades.
Superintendent Veronica García called the rise in failures “concerning,” and said the district is working with principals and staff members to determine what can been done to engage students and parents to help stem the trend.
A failing grade in the first quarter does not necessarily mean a student would fail for the entire semester, and García said the factors for the high failure rate are varied for each student and each school.
“I think we have to slice and dice the data in different ways at the school level to get a better sense,” García said. “Is it only math? Is it a hands-on class? Is it an elective class that makes it harder for kids to participate? Was it a student failing all classes, especially when you look at middle and high schools? There are so many variables that we have to slice and dice the data and work with principals and teachers to address it.”
The city’s two public high schools, Capital and Santa Fe High, together had 57.4 percent of students with at least one F, with Capital’s figure rising from 41 percent to 62 percent. That includes 68 percent of the school’s 414 freshmen.
Santa Fe High saw failing grades for sophomores rise by 22 percent, from 36 to 58 percent.
Equally concerning was the district’s senior class, which saw 345 of its 727 students with at least one failing grade.
Carl Marano, Santa Fe High’s principal, said remote learning is having a significant impact.
“Our students are just struggling in general, especially those who need that interaction and the direction instruction in person, who need that extra help,” Marano said. “I think our teachers are doing a phenomenal job and being as creative as possible in trying to engage students. In speaking with students in general, being in front of a computer screen is difficult.”
Of the 24 schools the district listed, only four saw no change or a decline in students with a failing grade — Amy Biehl Community School and Carlos Gilbert, Kearny and Ramirez Thomas elementary schools. The remaining schools saw an increase between 1 percent to as high as 73 percent at Sweeney Elementary, which went from 13 percent to 86 percent this fall.
García said Sweeney’s increase was so high she wondered if the data was incorrect.
“That is very peculiar, because we don’t have any others that look that high,” Garcia said. “This is where that data does not look reasonable. We need to look at the data quality, also.”
Elias Bernardino, the chief data and analytics officer for the school district, said Sweeney has a large number of of bilingual students, which may account for the high failure numbers. He added the school district normally pays closer attention to assessment and achievement scores, but it might be good for district officials to look at a different set of data.
“There are schools that definitely need more immediate attention, and I appreciate the media looking into this because it allows us to look at it in a different perspective,” Bernardino said. “Normally, we look at the achievement data. Now, we’re looking at the grade component over the last two weeks. I am excited about these questions and challenges because it lets us look at it from a different perspective.”
García emphasized there is no one-size-fits-all fix, so it is important to gauge each school to determine how to remedy the problem. Returning students to campus classrooms would go a long way toward curbing the failure rate, but that is not possible given the pandemic, she said.
“We’re going to have to figure out how do we help students be successful in this context and show they’re learning,” she said. “That’s why we have to do a deeper dive into the data.”
The Legislative Finance Committee’s report on Oct. 28 about remote learning across the state showed middle school and high school students statewide are struggling in remote classrooms. Failure rates were as high as 70 percent for high schoolers in Hobbs Municipal Schools and 79 percent among middle school students in the Hatch Valley Public Schools.
