Santa Fe Public Schools announced more than 60 additional COVID-19 cases through this week.
As of Wednesday, the district had identified 40 cases, mostly involving students, which were contagious while on campus. Those people tested positive between Nov. 1 and 10. On Thursday and Friday, the district announced 23 more cases, all diagnosed between Nov. 5 and 11.
On Friday, the district announced single student cases at Amy Biehl Community School, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Nina Otero Community School and Aspen Community School. The Aspen case was related to another case identified on campus.
On Thursday, the district announced single student cases at Capital High, Cesar Chavez Elementary, El Dorado Community School, Santa Fe High and Kearny Elementary.
At Ramirez Thomas Elementary, one staff member and a student tested positive. Two students tested positive at Milagro Middle and Wood Gormley Elementary. Four students tested positive at Piñon Elementary.
Four students at Nina Otero Community School also tested positive, and one of those cases was reportedly related to another on campus.
