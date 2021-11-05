Three staff members and 34 students at Santa Fe Public Schools recently tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced this week.
That includes one staff member and six students with confirmed cases at Acequia Madre Elementary School and seven student cases at Wood Gormley Elementary School. Five of the student cases at Acequia Madre may have been contracted within the school, according to the district.
Six student cases were identified in high schools, including four at Santa Fe High School and two at Capital High.
The district announced two student cases at Carlos Gilbert Elementary School and four at Kearny Elementary School.
Two staff members and one student tested positive at Gonzales Community School, while two students were infected at Milagro Middle School.
Single student cases were identified at Nina Otero Community School, El Camino Real Academy, El Dorado Community School, and Piñon and E.J. Martinez elementary schools.
