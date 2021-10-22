Santa Fe Public Schools announced 25 more positive COVID-19 cases across 14 schools this week. Five involved staff members.
In the high schools, one student and a staff member at Capital High tested positive, along with three students at Santa Fe High.
In elementary and community schools, the district announced three student cases at Atalaya Elementary; two at Ramirez Thomas Elementary; and one student case each at El Camino Real Academy, Wood Gormley Elementary, Gonzales Community School, Chaparral Elementary, Acequía Madre Elementary and Salazar Elementary.
One staff member at Nina Otero Community School and one staff member at Pinon Elementary also recently tested positive, according to district news releases.
One student recently tested positive at Milagro Middle School.
Aspen Community School saw six recent cases, two involving staff members and four involving students. One of those cases, announced Tuesday, involved someone who was a close contact with a person at the school who had tested positive.
At a school board meeting Thursday, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said an online dashboard for tracking cases would be available on the district website in the coming months.
