Santa Fe Public Schools canceled classes Friday due to icy weather.
"Due to icy conditions and snow packed roads in the district that would prohibit the safe transportation of students to school, all schools will be closed today," the district said in a release sent out shortly before 8 a.m.
Friday will not be a remote learning day, and all after-school programs are canceled as well.
The announcement came two hours after the district initially announced a two-hour delay for schools after snow blanketed the Santa Fe area Thursday night.
