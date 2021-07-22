Crews from Santa Fe Public Schools cleared out a homeless encampment last week on vacant property the district owns near La Farge Branch Library, which sits between two large schools in the midtown area.
“It was determined it was in the best interest of SFPS students attending Milagro Middle School or Santa Fe High School that the site is cleaned and cleared for their safety,” district spokesman Cody Dynarski wrote in an email.
The district was alerted over the July 4 weekend of people from the homeless community camping on property south of La Farge by a “concerned citizen,” Dynarski wrote. The city of Santa Fe rents property from the district to operate the library, which remains open only for curbside pickup, according to a city website.
Santa Fe police were on hand for the July 14 cleanup, Deputy Chief Paul Joye said, but did not make any arrests or issue citations at that time.
The camp cleanup could be just the first in the city as officials prepare to begin enforcing camping restrictions on public property. The city had eased the rules during the coronavirus pandemic, when shelters had to limit their capacity of guests, said Kyra Ochoa, director of the Community Health and Safety Department.
Not all homeless encampments are being moved at this time, Ochoa said, but the city likely will respond to complaints from the public about camps and remove those that pose environmental hazards.
The encampment near La Farge was in a waterway, she added, and therefore posed a hazard.
A week before the camp cleanup, the school district asked Santa Fe police to provide close patrols, Dynarski said.
The district also warned campers days before the camp was swept they should remove their belongings, he said. Remaining items were discarded.
School district administrators were unsure how many people were still camping at the site when it was cleared.
Joye said two women, ages 31 and 58, were cited for trespassing in the area two days earlier. The police department had spoken with five people at the site previously, he said.
He added that police routinely give people illegally camping on privately owned property 24 hours of notice before they are cited or arrested.
Ochoa said the Santa Fe Fire Department also performed a wellness check on the area, but she was not aware of whether they spoke with any of the campers.
The women who received citations could not be reached for comment on the district’s action or where they are living now.
Edward Archuleta, director of St. Elizabeth Shelters & Supportive Housing, said people tend to move to places that are less patrolled by police after camps are cleared.
It’s possible, he said, that because of the ongoing risks of the pandemic, people facing homelessness are more apt to sleep outside rather than in shelters.
Public health guidelines from the state also have limited the capacity at homeless shelters, forcing some people to find other alternatives. Archuleta said St. Elizabeth facilities housed around 200 people a night prior to the pandemic, but its numbers are now in the 160s.
Ochoa said the city is trying to find ways to take an accurate count of the number of people sleeping outside and their encampments.
There seems to be a rise in illegal camping during the pandemic, Ochoa said, adding the city has received about
50 calls about encampments since it started, but officials won’t know for sure until they have more data.
