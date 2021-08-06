The first day of the new year at Santa Fe Public Schools was less about math, science and ABCs.
When schools opened their doors Friday morning, teachers were ready to help kids relearn the careful art of being an in-class student amid an ongoing pandemic.
At Piñon Elementary School, teachers usually run quick assessments and jump right into learning within the first week of a new year. But this year, new Principal Danielle Aagaard-Sais said, it's about building relationships.
The academics probably won't take off until next week.
"A lot of what the younger students missed is learning how to be a student, how to get along with others, how to work collaboratively. You can do some of that online, but it's not to the same extent," Aagaard-Sais said. "We want to meet those kids where they're at and take them as far as we can."
While students and staff in the district were eager to start the year learning in person — and for many of the youngest students, Friday was their first time inside a classroom — COVID-19 continued to pose an increasing risk. Statewide numbers of new cases have soared to levels not seen since February as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.
So far, the district has confirmed only one COVID-19 case among its staff. The positive test result came back Wednesday, before students were in classrooms. Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez declined to provide details on where the employee worked because, he said, people who had come into close contact with the person were still being notified Friday afternoon.
Next week, Chavez added, the district will start coronavirus surveillance testing of unvaccinated staff members. Voluntary testing of unvaccinated students participating in after-school activities will start then, too.
Under the district's new COVID-19 safety rules, announced earlier this week, all staff and students must wear masks indoors to help prevent the virus's spread.
Chavez spent part of the day touring schools and noted there had been no disciplinary action taken over students refusing to wear masks. He was pleased with the school year's start and said he hopes to keep in-person learning alive this year.
"We do want to prevent an outbreak that would potentially create a large group of individuals that will have to isolate," Chavez said. "So our goal is to maintain in-person learning. We're going to do it in a safe and most efficient way possible."
In the cafeteria at Piñon, where whole classes of students would have sat together at one table for lunch in years past, classmates had to sit 6 feet apart and face forward Friday. Students also made "zombie" and "superhero" motions with their arms as they walked quietly through the halls to make sure they were properly spaced apart in lines.
Teachers kept their eyes out for masks slipping down little faces.
Classrooms were quiet. Aagaard-Sais noted some students were probably feeling quite shy entering full classrooms this year.
Aagaard-Sais, 41, stepped into the top job at Piñon after being an assistant principal for nearly a decade. She is no stranger to the school — her parents taught there. Janis Devoti, the longtime former principal who retired earlier this year, has known Aagaard-Sais since she was small enough to roam the halls as a student. Her own kids are a first grader and preschooler at Piñon.
"The school is already so well run, it's an easier school, I think, to step into than some," Aagaard-Sais said.
Some teachers were concerned about the possibility of low attendance Friday. But Aagaard-Sais said only a "handful" of kids weren't able to report to Piñon for the first day.
Xeryus Romero-Babcock, 6, could not wait to show up on campus for the first time.
"He woke up instantly this morning," said his mother, Michelle Romero-Babcock. He spent his entire kindergarten year at home out of precaution, she said, because a member of their family has asthma.
Romero-Babcock said she felt more comfortable knowing masks were required in schools. "Now with the variant, we're kind of a little nervous. But definitely their education is super important," she added.
A few miles away, at Capital High School, the hallways were bustling Friday. Some of the freshmen navigating the sea of older teens hadn't been in classrooms since seventh grade.
Principal Jaime Holladay — who kept a walkie-talkie close by at all times — said the school has a higher enrollment than in past years, at more than 1,500 kids. Students were still registering for classes at the front office on Friday afternoon.
Enrollment numbers will be more accurate, Holladay noted, a month down the line.
State COVID-19 guidelines require students to keep at least 3 feet of space between one another "to the extent possible." Some students at Capital High huddled in clusters of friends in packed hallways.
There was a palpable sense of normalcy in classrooms.
Dance teacher Rachel Flores led masked students through some new moves. In a beginning art class, students played "exquisite corpse," working collaboratively to make drawings.
But in the cafeteria, a maze of stanchions guided students one by one through the lunch line.
Holladay said students were encouraged to eat outside, while the weather was nice, to avoid going without face masks indoors.
While the school was using the early start to let students get reacquainted with in-person learning, Holladay noted math teachers also were getting ready to assess them on their abilities.
She said she takes offense to "learning loss propaganda."
"Yes, there was a pandemic. Yes, teaching and learning looked differently. Yes, there are some things students didn't learn to the same level they would have in the past," Holladay said. "But at the same time, there were so many other lessons that were learned."
Under state guidelines, students at Capital High will be taught at grade-level standards, regardless of any gaps they might have in their learning.
"We're not going to do our students any favors if we lower the standards," Holladay said. "Students are going to college, no matter what year they experienced. So we have to keep the rigor. We have to stay aligned to the standards."
