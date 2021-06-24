Santa Fe Public Schools is seeking community feedback on how to spend roughly $13.3 million in another round of federal pandemic relief funds once they are distributed by the state's Public Education Department.
The money is part of $122 billion allocated to states and school districts. The school board discussed the funds at a meeting earlier this month.
Local districts have until September 2024 to spend the funds.
At least 20 percent of the money must be used toward addressing learning loss incurred during the coronavirus pandemic through programs like after-school enrichment or extended learning days.
The remainder of the funds are open for spending on safety measures like protective equipment and trainings, addressing any additional needs of underserved groups such as low-income families and children with disabilities, and hiring new staff.
Community outreach is required by the American Rescue Plan as part of the planning process for the funds, and the school district will hold town hall meetings and focus groups in addition to conducting the survey, available at surveymonkey.com/r/F76SDWS.
The 14-question survey asks about capital improvement projects, internet connectivity issues and also about what types of programs may be most beneficial for students and caregivers.
Those interested have until July 8 to complete the survey.
