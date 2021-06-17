Five district employees have been named to leadership positions, Santa Fe Public Schools announced Thursday.
Josh Rhine, assistant principal at Capital High School, will be principal of Early College Opportunities High School. He will succeed Michael Hagele, who will be assistant superintendent for secondary schools support.
“I’m excited to get [started] and really push ECO to the next level,” Rhine said. “Recruiting some more students to ECO, and with the new facilities there, it’s going to be exciting.”
Dietger De Maeseneer, a bilingual digital learning coach, will take over as principal of Acequia Madre Elementary School. He will take the place of Kathy Pack Casaus, who will be assistant superintendent for elementary school support.
Karen Lindeen, assistant principal and athletic director at El Dorado Community School, will take the helm at Wood Gormley Elementary School following the retirement of Laura Jeffery.
Justin Hunter, an assistant principal at Milagro Middle School, will take the lead at Nava Elementary School as Principal Marc Ducharme becomes the district’s director of athletics and activities.
Ana Plaza, Sweeney Elementary School’s assistant principal, will take Crystal Ybarra’s place as the district’s deputy equity, diversity and engagement officer. Ybarra will assume the chief role.
