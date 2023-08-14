Sweeney Elementary School teacher Cristina Cardenas writes out the different ways students can greet one another on a banner Monday ahead of the first day of school. Cardenas has been teaching combo bilingual classes for grades two through five for all three of her years at the school.
Anne Renee Brito works on a banner Monday outside of her combo fourth and fifth grade class at Sweeney Elementary School. This year, the school will have a new principal and several new staff members, and will adopt the new districtwide standards-based grading scale. “It’s a rebuilding year for us,” Brito said.
Cristina Cardenas, a bilingual fourth and fifth grade combo teacher at Sweeney Elementary School, works on the banners throughout her classroom Monday. She said a new districtwide grading scale will help teachers nail down their lessons. “When you have the priority standards, it’s super easy in the sense of you know what you have to hit,” she said.
Anne Renee Brito’s fourth and fifth grade combo class at Sweeney Elementary School will feature a rather unusual class pet this year: Madagascar hissing cockroaches.
“They’re the best pets I’ve ever had,” Brito said.
And though adults might get grossed out by cockroaches in the classroom, Brito said her students grow attached to them — feeding, petting and taking care of the insects.
“They don’t bite, they don’t fly, they don’t make noise. Well, they’ll hiss, but that’s just because their body structure, when they breathe out, it can make noise,” the teacher explained.
It’s part of what Brito calls “bringing the outside in,” which allows her students to explore the wonders of the outdoor world inside the classroom.
Though neither her emphasis on the outdoors nor her plans to host classroom cockroaches will be new for the 2023-24 school year — which begins Tuesday — Brito said there’s plenty to be excited about in the next nine months.
This school year, Sweeney Elementary will have a new principal and several new staff members, as well as standards-based grading, a districtwide initiative to offer students instruction tied to top-priority standards at each grade level and speedy feedback from their teachers.
“It’s a rebuilding year for us,” Brito said.
A few doors away, Cristina Cardenas, a bilingual fourth and fifth grade combo teacher, is rebuilding her classroom.
Decorations sat on students’ desks, ready to adorn classroom cork boards. In neat teacher’s handwriting, she decorated a sign inviting students to choose how they’d like to be greeted each morning — with a hug, a high five, a fist bump, a handshake or a simple “hello” or “hola.”
Cardenas has been teaching combo classes for all three of her years at Sweeney, starting with third and fourth graders before moving to second and third graders and eventually to fourth and fifth graders.
She said standards-based grading is helping her prepare to teach a new grade level — even if she’ll recognize several of her incoming students from previous years.
The new grading technique is heavily connected to “priority standards,” Cardenas said, or the most important standards for students to learn at each grade level. From there, kids will be scored on their understanding of key concepts — which they can demonstrate and repeat in the classroom — rather than on behavior or participation at school, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez has said.
Cardenas said having such a clear list of priority standards will help her identify what exactly her students — including her new fifth graders — need to know.
“When you have the priority standards, it’s super easy in the sense of you know what you have to hit,” she said.
From there, Cardenas said she just has to identify the commonalities between her fourth and fifth graders’ priority standards and “find the path” on which they’ll overlap.
Although discovering that trail may sound daunting, Cardenas, who will start her 15th year of teaching Tuesday, didn’t seem nervous for the first day of school. She’s looking forward to sharing introductory activities, compiling community agreements and gauging skill levels with her class Tuesday.
After all, a bulletin board in Cardenas’ classroom, decorated with green block letters, notes there is power in not knowing things — yet.
“I can’t do this ... yet,” one poster on the bulletin board said.
“This doesn’t make sense ... yet,” another added.
The posters are meant to reassure students they don’t have to know everything on the first day of fourth or fifth grade.
“We don’t know a lot of stuff yet, so let’s give that power,” Cardenas said. “I don’t know how to do this yet — because we’re going to start learning that stuff.”