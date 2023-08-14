Anne Renee Brito’s fourth and fifth grade combo class at Sweeney Elementary School will feature a rather unusual class pet this year: Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

“They’re the best pets I’ve ever had,” Brito said.

And though adults might get grossed out by cockroaches in the classroom, Brito said her students grow attached to them — feeding, petting and taking care of the insects.

Anne Renee Brito works on a banner Monday outside of her combo fourth and fifth grade class at Sweeney Elementary School. This year, the school will have a new principal and several new staff members, and will adopt the new districtwide standards-based grading scale. “It’s a rebuilding year for us,” Brito said.
Cristina Cardenas, a bilingual fourth and fifth grade combo teacher at Sweeney Elementary School, works on the banners throughout her classroom Monday. She said a new districtwide grading scale will help teachers nail down their lessons. “When you have the priority standards, it’s super easy in the sense of you know what you have to hit,” she said.

