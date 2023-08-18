Fifth graders Sonya Pecos and Ariel Mascareñas agreed: There are a few things students need to feel ready for the school day.
“You need to feel happy,” Ariel said.
“And comfortable,” Sonya added.
Making sure students felt both happy and comfortable was the goal Friday morning at Amy Biehl Community School. Kids in the second through sixth grades — including Sonya and Ariel — took a break from their usual classes to engage in a series of activities, including assembling Chia Pets, gardening, printmaking and playing capture the flag.
Those activities might sound more like fun than academics — and that was their purpose. Friday marked Santa Fe Public Schools’ first-ever districtwide social-emotional learning day, one of four days in the 2023-24 school year dedicated to helping students develop healthy identities, manage conflicts and learn to make good, caring decisions.
The first social-emotional learning day — scheduled on the fourth day of the school calendar — was the perfect opportunity to build a school community, Amy Biehl Principal Felicia Torres said, adding it sent a clear message to students: “We’re all here to work together and play together and enjoy an activity together.”
The districtwide social-emotional days largely sprung from the coronavirus pandemic. Particularly in the post-pandemic world, students need to know how to manage big emotions, and teachers need to know how to support students who have experienced trauma, said Nancy Ramirez, the community school coordinator at Amy Biehl.
School officials dedicated days to social-emotional learning at Capital High School last year, an outgrowth of the daily check-ins students completed while learning from home. The initiative was so well-received administrators chose to expand it districtwide this year.
Amy Biehl Community School also has piloted dedicated social-emotional learning time. Near the end of last year, Torres said, the school developed “Fun Friday,” an end-of-the-week opportunity for students to choose their own activity and for educators to teach something fun — a welcome change from math, science, English and social studies.
“Teachers and kiddos were kind of just at that point of like, ‘OK, we need to do something so we’re having fun,’ ” Torres said. “And it totally showed through with the kids and their reaction to the activities.”
Students at many grade levels came together in single classrooms on Fun Friday, sometimes learning with teachers they had not met previously. Some students even called it the “best day ever,” Ramirez said.
Torres said Fun Friday is back this year in the form of the social-emotional learning days.
That’s how sixth graders Emmett Rysanek and Zaahir Nevarez found themselves surrounded by frogs, swans and cranes in Phoenix Luna’s third grade classroom Friday morning.
Paper frogs, swans and cranes, that is.
As Luna demonstrated using a document camera, Emmett and Zaahir carefully folded and unfolded pieces of paper, creating what would become the crane’s head, tail and body.
Fun Friday, Emmett said, is a chance to “learn a bunch of new stuff.”
“We can choose any [activity]. Next time, I might do Chia Pets or gardening,” Zaahir added.
Sonya and Ariel spent part of their Fun Friday munching on fruit pizzas — tortillas topped with chocolate hazelnut spread and sliced strawberries, kiwis and bananas — in Sandra Sena’s second grade classroom.
The activity stemmed from Sena’s love of cooking with her students, the teacher said, and it was a chance to help them create a snack they’d be able to make at home.
“This is quick. It’s easy. It’s creative,” Sena said of the fruit pizzas. “I thought the kids would love it, and you can see by the chocolate on their faces, they did.”
Sena’s already thinking about recipes for the next social-emotional learning day — the Tuesday before Thanksgiving break — and how she might mix in lessons on social-emotional wellness throughout the school year.
Part of each day in Sena’s classroom is dedicated to teaching her second graders how to be considerate of others and the space around them. She asks her students, “How can we be our best selves every day?”
In Joan Gauscheman’s fourth grade classroom at the other end of the school, students rolled out colorful mats and kicked off their shoes. A yoga class was in session.
Gauscheman started with breathing exercises and spine stretches, occasionally switching from English to Spanish and back. Instrumental music played in the background. After they had warmed up, Gauscheman guided the class into a tree pose, balancing on one foot while placing the other against her calf or thigh. She readied herself to enter a variation of the pose, stretching her arms over her head.
“And then we can grow,” the teacher said, as her students lifted their arms toward the sky.