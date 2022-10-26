Those who know preschool teacher Tara Hughes say her passion for helping children succeed, no matter what kind of issues they face, makes her one of the best educators in Santa Fe.

Perhaps even the best in the state.

On Wednesday, Hughes was presented with the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year award at the Nye Early Childhood Center — Santa Fe Public Schools' only facility dedicated to teaching 3- and 4-year-old students.

Popular in the Community