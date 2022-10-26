Those who know preschool teacher Tara Hughes say her passion for helping children succeed, no matter what kind of issues they face, makes her one of the best educators in Santa Fe.
Perhaps even the best in the state.
On Wednesday, Hughes was presented with the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year award at the Nye Early Childhood Center — Santa Fe Public Schools' only facility dedicated to teaching 3- and 4-year-old students.
She walked into the room with tears in her eyes as she became the first early childhood educator in the state to receive the award.
"I'm really honored," Hughes said during an interview. "I'm really excited to be the voice of all early childhood educators for the state of New Mexico and to advocate for our youngest students who can't advocate for themselves."
Parents like Mandy Szantho know Hughes for her ability to work with students who have special needs. Szantho said she nominated Hughes for the award after her 6-year-old daughter with autism, Aliz, joined her class and started blossoming.
"I have never run into a more compassionate, caring and accepting educator," Szantho said. "She doesn't see [special-needs children] as kids with behavioral problems. She sees their uniqueness as gifts and really gives kids an enormous sense of self."
Szantho said Aliz needed multiple special-education interventions when she first started attending Hughes' class.
"She couldn't sit [in a circle] or stand in line," Szantho recalled.
By the time Aliz finished the school year and moved on to kindergarten, Szantho said she no longer needed interventions and was doing well in school.
"She really encouraged [Aliz]," Szantho said.
Every year, school districts across the state nominate a teacher to compete for the New Mexico Teacher of the Year award. The winner goes on to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition and is a spokesperson for teachers in New Mexico.
"Tara is an outstanding teacher and will be a wonderful teacher ambassador for New Mexico," said Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez. "She has developed an outstanding model in her classroom that weaves academics with laying the foundation for students’ social, communicative and emotional development."
Staff at the Nye Early Childhood Center kept the announcement a secret as they snuck Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus through the school's hallways, being careful not to spoil the big reveal.
"With this national recognition, she will represent the state in a number of ways, urging additional educators to think about their career path," Lujan Grisham said.
Steinhaus said watching Hughes teach in person is "the thing that made her teacher of the year."
"She is able to work with children of all different accessibilities, and she demonstrated an incredible ability to make children feel special," he said.
Before becoming a teacher, Hughes worked as a carpenter and welder running the Santa Fe Opera stage crew. There she taught stage operations and construction, gaining a passion for education.
She later started her career with young children, teaching at a Santa Fe private preschool for two years. Later, she moved to New York and Massachusetts, where she worked as a special-education assistant at an early childhood preschool that segregated students with special needs from the rest of their peers.
Hughes said the experience inspired her to pursue a master’s degree in special education at New Mexico Highland University. There, she worked as a student teacher in an autism-specific preschool and became passionate about making classrooms more inclusive for students with special needs and making sure they spent time with their classmates.
"It's important we are meeting the needs of neurodiverse students and building communities of inclusion according to social and emotional learning and how that can really change a child's future," Hughes said.
During her time at the Nye Early Childhood Center, Hughes pushed for integrated classrooms and championed the New Mexico FOCUS high-quality standards for inclusive practices, which aims to ensure disabled preschool students have access to the same quality of classroom program as their peers.
She also helped design the school's STEAM room, which allows children to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math while playing and having fun.
In 2020, Hughes was featured in a documentary series by the University of South Carolina on how schools can use technology to support preschoolers and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Her contributions will have a long-lasting impact on her students, colleagues and the state," Chavez said.