For some Santa Fe Public Schools students, spring break served as a time to visit sunnier climates, enjoy the freshly fallen snow or unwind at home.
For others, it was time to compose an original 10-minute opera from scratch in just five days.
A partnership between the Santa Fe Opera and Santa Fe Public Schools’ Native American Student Services division generated an opportunity for about 20 students — about half of whom have a tribal affiliation — to immerse in the world of operatic improvisation this spring break for free.
The experience is designed to ensure opera and all its related art forms — instrumentation, music composition, set and costume design and more — are accessible, said Santa Fe Opera Director of School Programs Charles Gamble.
“We’re working to open the process and show students that, in collaborating together and sharing their imaginations and taking creative risks, they can create something that wows an audience. The process is really the point,” Gamble said.
A group of six teaching artists arrived at camp Monday intending to structure the students’ opera around the Hero’s journey — a traditional storytelling form involving the transformation of heroes as they adventure into the unknown — and a selection of instrumental tracks by native New Mexican composer Julian Singer-Corbin.
“Our big challenge was: How do we create an opera in five days?” said Amy Owens, one of the program’s teaching artists and a music educator who got her start with the Santa Fe Opera as an apprentice singer in 2014.
The tracks simplified the process to an extent.
“One of the important things is that we wanted to let the kids focus on really creative expression, creative storytelling, rather than having to generate a lot of the foundation of the music, which is really, really hard and takes a long time. So that’s why we decided to do tracks,” Owens said.
Meanwhile, students were responsible for generating the opera’s story, libretto, blocking and percussion — playing drums, xylophones, maracas, cabasas and more over the tracks.
And they were able to get creative. The storytellers constructed a narrative around the search for disappearing water in a desert oasis. The opera’s heroes — a group of brave but frightened porcupines — shared a sparkling watering hole with other desert creatures, including herons, roadrunners, lizards and a javelina. But the watering hole started to dry up, thrusting the porcupines into the unknown world beyond the oasis in search of a water source.
From that setting — which was determined by student vote, Gamble said — students produced a libretto, initially improvised and then set to music. They added in ideas as they rehearsed; someone suggested a drum beat here, some movement there.
By the end of the day Wednesday — with their opera only missing a finale — students had learned some new skills.
“I got to learn how to play instruments I didn’t know how to play, and I got to act a lot,” said fifth grader Zayanna Tarango Saenz. She particularly liked learning to play the drums.
“I learned how to use your voice … in different pitches,” added Anais Bosey, a third grader, after a lesson on melisma, or singing multiple notes in one syllable.
“I learned about what it feels like … for people who actually work for an opera, when they’re acting it out and all singing together,” said Althea Pak, a third grader.
The Opera Storytellers program is intended to provide these lessons to Indigenous students. The camp is part of a larger push by the Santa Fe Opera to ensure members of tribes, pueblos and nations feel welcome attending, writing, composing and performing opera, Gamble said.
The Pueblo Opera Program, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this season, has invited more than 100,000 children and families from New Mexico’s Indigenous communities to see the show and, in some cases, participate in the operatic festivities. The Opera Storytellers program, Gamble said, serves as “an extension” of that work to ensure the art form is accessible.
“Opera needs to be for all voices, all human stories, as opposed to just those of European white men,” he said.
“Our Native students aren’t historically exposed to the art of opera. Having programs like this is very important just for exposure and opportunity,” added Nancy Davis-Roybal, director of Santa Fe Public Schools’ Native American Student Services department.
Toward that end, the camp was restricted to kids with a tribal affiliation until two weeks before spring break. Students included members of the Navajo and Muscogee Nations, Santo Domingo, Santa Clara and Isleta pueblos and more.
Davis-Roybal said ensuring these students are exposed to the forms of performing arts endemic to their community is just common sense.
“Santa Fe’s a hub of opera, Native arts, culture and tradition, so it makes sense to have this opportunity extended to our Native youth,” she said.
The Opera Storytellers Spring Break Camp finished the program Friday with a performance of their original 10-minute opera.
But as he prepared to leave on the third day of the camp, fourth grader Trevor Muirhead realized something.
“Today I learned how to make an opera,” he said.