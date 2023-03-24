For some Santa Fe Public Schools students, spring break served as a time to visit sunnier climates, enjoy the freshly fallen snow or unwind at home.

For others, it was time to compose an original 10-minute opera from scratch in just five days.

A partnership between the Santa Fe Opera and Santa Fe Public Schools’ Native American Student Services division generated an opportunity for about 20 students — about half of whom have a tribal affiliation — to immerse in the world of operatic improvisation this spring break for free.