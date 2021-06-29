Santa Fe Indian School announced Tuesday that former middle school assistant principal and Lady Braves varsity basketball coach Christie Abeyta would take the lead Thursday as the school's new superintendent.
Outgoing Superintendent Roy Herrera of Pecos announced he was retiring in January after eight years on the job.
According to a news release from the school, Abeyta is the first woman and fourth superintendent to lead the Santa Fe Indian School in its 44 years of being tribally controlled. She is of the pueblos of Santa Clara, Santo Domingo, Ohkay Owingeh and Isleta.
Abeyta is an SFIS alumna from the Class of 1992.
Members of her family were instrumental in the effort to gain tribal control over the Albuquerque Indian School, which would later merge with Santa Fe Indian School in the late 1970s. She is the niece of Joseph Abeyta, the first Santa Fe Indian School superintendent, the news release said.
Abeyta has a master's degree in language, literacy and sociocultural studies with a focus on Indian education from the University of New Mexico. She earned her administrative licensure this year.
Will she launch a complete investigation of the school, along the lines Deb called for, and a search of the property as well?
