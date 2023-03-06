When Josh Almeida arrived in Albuquerque for the New Mexico State Speech and Debate Championships in late February, he felt nervous, uncertain. 

"How the hell did I get here?" he asked himself. 

The Santa Fe High School sophomore stood by the University of New Mexico's duck pond in a suit. Business formal attire is a hallmark of a speech and debate competition; still, Almeida said he felt like "a fish out of water" — a duck far from the duck pond. 