Members of Santa Fe High School’s Class of 2021 and their families and friends celebrated during the school’s commencement ceremony Friday.

052821 jw sfhs grad 3.jpg

Santa Fe High School graduate Kailye Arellano juggles her hat, her diploma and her own balloon cloud during the school's commencement ceremony Friday.
052821 jw sfhs grad 6.jpg

Santa Fe High School graduate Carlos Archeleta congratulates friends as they receive their diplomas Friday.
View (1) comment

(1) comment

Lynn k Allen

Congratulations. Congratulations to completing THE Most challenging times.

You did this!! You can and will do amazing things with the rest of your lives.

Congratulations, well deserved.

We will see wonderful things you will bring about.

THANKS in advance for doing great things.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.