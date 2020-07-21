A high school counselor placed on paid leave last month after she was accused of posting racist messages on social media has returned to work at Santa Fe Public Schools.
Spokesman David Carl said Stephanie Sheldon, who worked at Santa Fe High during the 2019-20 school year, was placed on leave with pay in the first week of June and has since returned to work.
"Appropriate actions were taken, and she has returned to work," Carl said. "I can't comment any further on this specific personnel matter."
Sheldon did not respond to messages requesting comment.
Steven Taytelbaum of Philadelphia raised concerns about Sheldon during a virtual school board meeting June 2. He submitted a public comment decrying Facebook posts and comments by Sheldon regarding protests that erupted after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
“It is my opinion along with many others that engaged with her in her rampant arguing and hate speech that she should not be working with children of any age,” Taytelbaum said in his comments to the school board. “She clearly shows no respect for people of color.”
School board member Lorraine Price had asked Superintendent Veronica García to look into the matter.
In a Facebook exchange on Taytelbaum's account, Sheldon posted an image of a helicopter carrying a giant bucket of KFC chicken with the caption, “On my way to save Minneapolis." She also posted a meme of animated TV character Homer Simpson mocking looters with the words, “Look at me; I robbed a Target to stop racism.”
In a comment on another Facebook post, Sheldon said looters and rioters were acting like “a bunch of animals.”
