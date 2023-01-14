First graders in Rosalia Saenz’s bilingual classroom at Ramirez Thomas Elementary School planned out the pages of a writing project con los deditos — on their fingers — and then got to work illustrating stories about their holiday traditions.

They spoke, largely in Spanish, of hotly anticipated Christmas gifts and tamales on that morning in mid-December.

This kind of bilingual education places value on students’ home language and culture while preparing them to achieve in English, Ramirez Thomas Principal Loretta Booker said.

