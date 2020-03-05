Santa Fe County begins efforts to ensure all residents are counted in the 2020 census with a presentation Friday in Pojoaque by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a native of nearby Nambé.
The goal of the county's census outreach campaign is to get as many people as possible to participate in the census online, which is available for the first time this year.
What's at stake, officials have said, are hundreds of millions of federal dollars for public programs and services throughout the state.
"From transportation to health care to housing to education, these are fundamental needs based on the census count that we in Northern New Mexico can't afford to lose," Santa Fe County Commissioner Henry Roybal said.
In the 2010 census, New Mexico had the nation’s second-lowest participation rate at 69 percent, according the Census Bureau.
“With New Mexico being the state most at risk of an undercount, we must encourage New Mexicans to participate in the census while addressing the fears and concerns of our communities," Luján said in an statement Thursday. "The most important step our leaders can take ahead of the census is to aggressively raise awareness for the importance of this count, specifically in Native, rural, and predominantly Hispanic communities."
Even a 1 percent undercount could cost New Mexico $780 million over the next 10 years, Luján said, adding 42 percent of New Mexico residents live in a hard-to-count neighborhood or community.
In October, Santa Fe County received a $138,000 grant from the state to support efforts to get an accurate census count. Krista Kelley, a consultant from Motiva Corp. who was contracted by the county for census outreach efforts, said the county also is awaiting an appropriation from the state following lawmakers' approval of new census funding during the recent legislative session.
In addition to planning media campaigns and direct mailers informing residents about the census, the county has awarded funds to three community organizations to aid in the effort by speaking with people in hard-to-reach population. They are Chainbreaker Collective, an environmental and economic justice organization; St. Elizabeth Shelters, which aids the homeless community; and Somos un Pueblo Unido, an immigrant-led organization that promotes worker and racial justice.
Kelley said the county learned through these organizations that many residents believed census forms included a question about citizenship, and others thought the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 Community Survey was the 2020 census.
"That's why it's important to get the word out," Kelley said. "And not just through mailers and traditional media but sometimes by knocking on doors."
Over the coming weeks, the federal government will send postcards to every household inviting residents to participate in the census online or over the phone starting April 1. From May through late July, enumerators — or door-to-door census takers — will begin visiting the homes of those who haven't responded.
"There's a misconception the federal government just wants to use your information," Roybal said. "And that's part of what we need to get into the community and push back against."
