As she earns her associate degree in automotive technology at Santa Fe Community College, Patricia Victor is in the market for an internship. 

She has options. She could go for a more traditional internship at a dealership or repair shop, or she could leverage experience in diesel engine and heavy equipment repair. The goal is to find work experience that will give Victor an accurate understanding of what kind of work she wants to do in the automotive industry.

"That's the difficult part, is trying to choose. Unless you get the experience, you're really not going to know what you want to do," Victor said.