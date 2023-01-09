Corlina Kiernan's first job as a production assistant in New Mexico brought her to White Sands National Park in midsummer for a one-day shoot.

She wore welding goggles to protect her eyes from the sun, which beat down from above and reflected off the sand below. 

But others in the production's cast and crew didn't bring the right gear to protect themselves from sunburns. It was Kiernan's job, then, to drive about 30 minutes to the closest convenience store and nearly clear out its selection of sunglasses, sunscreen and SPF lip balm. 

