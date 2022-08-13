081122_JG_FlexClasses1.jpg

Steve Martinez, an assistant professor of history at Santa Fe Community College, shows the newly installed projector he uses in his lectures. The setup works for in-person and online students.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

When assistant history professor Steve Martinez pulls out the syllabus for his western civilization course later this month, some of students will be reading it in-person while others will be live-streaming footage from a 360-degree camera stationed in the classroom.

Even as pandemic-era restrictions forced many colleges and universities nationwide to dive head-first into remote learning fade, schools including Santa Fe Community College are embracing courses hinging on technology.

Martinez, who has taught college courses for more than 20 years, still sometimes pines for a fully brick-and-mortar classroom with paper assignments and students raising their hands.

