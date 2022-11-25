Students newly enrolling in courses at Santa Fe Community College for the spring 2023 semester might be surprised — and delighted — to find they won't have to undergo a battery of tests long used to determine if they have to take remedial classes.

The college is rolling out a new assessment method in place of standardized tests for math, English and reading called Accuplacer that previously have placed the wide majority of new students in developmental classes.

The change, college President Becky Rowley said, is intended to advance equity and degree completion.

