Caitlin Brodsky believes in the magic of the Santa Fe Children's Museum.

As a child whose grandmother lived just down the street from the museum on Old Pecos Trail, she frequented its multilevel play spaces. She got her first job in the museum's gift shop. And when she had her own children — now 5 and 7 years old — her family became regulars once again. 

Brodsky, president of the Santa Fe Children's Museum board of directors, is now part of a communitywide effort to lead the institution toward its next big step: a full-scale renovation of the Backyard, an outdoor education and play space that will feature more than 20 new or refurbished exhibits accessible to visitors with disabilities.

